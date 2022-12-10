Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker operating in second unit role for Utah on Tuesday night
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Alexander-Walker will operate off the bench after Mike Conley was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to produce 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Stephen Curry (shoulder) out for remainder of Wednesday's contest
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will not return to Wednesday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Curry will remain in the locker room after he was forced to leave during the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. Expect Jordan Poole to see a boost in usage if Curry were to miss more time.
Clippers overcome slow start to hold off Timberwolves
Kawhi Leonard scored 19, Paul George had a triple-double, and the Clippers overcame early cold shooting to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable for Thursday's matchup versus Clippers
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ayton's status is currently in question after Phoenix's center suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday. Expect Bismack Biyombo to log more minutes at center if Ayton is ruled out. According to Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Terence Davis is starting for inactive Kevin Huerter (ankle) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis will make his second start this season after Kevin Huerter was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 12.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Charles Bassey for inactive Zach Collins (ankle) on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bassey will start at the five after Zach Collins was held out with an ankle injury. In 22.1 expected minutes, our models project Bassey to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Bassey's projection includes 9.5 points,...
numberfire.com
New York's Jalen Brunson (foot) active for Wednesday's contest versus Bulls
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a foot injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brunson to score 35.9 FanDuel points. Brunson's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off Charlotte's bench on Wednesday night
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. McDaniels will play a second unit role after LaMelo Ball was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to record 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado (rib) out for Pelicans' Thursday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (rib) is ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Utah Jazz. Alvarado will sit on Thursday after suffering a right rib contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see a boost in playing time with New Orleans' second unit versus a Jazz team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out on Thursday
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not play in Thursday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Payne will sit out after he suffered a foot sprain on Tuesday night. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in minutes off the bench while Payne is sidelined. Lee's current Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Spurs on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against San Antonio. Eubanks' Wednesday projection includes 6.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Darius Bazley on Wednesday night, Aleksej Pokusevski to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Bazley will make his first start this season after Aleksej Pokusevski was sent to bench. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 324.6 minutes this season, Bazley is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Strus will make his 15th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for knee injury management reasons. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Washington's Taj Gibson starting for Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Gibson will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with a back ailment. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 88.1 minutes with Porzingis off the floor, Gibson is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his fourth start this season after an ankle sprain forced him to sit 11 straight games. In a matchup versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jordan Goodwin operating in second unit role for Washington on Wednesday
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Goodwin will play off the bench after Monte Morris was named Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 projected minutes, numberFire's models project Goodwin to record 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest playing bench role for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Forrest will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Wednesday's starter. in 25.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Forrest to produce 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau doesn’t regret Julius Randle shot near end of regulation
Tom Thibodeau didn’t regret the final shot of regulation. In fact, he was happy with the shot despite Julius Randle’s baseline fadeaway failing to hit iron. The Knicks opted to isolate Randle with a full 24 seconds on the clock in a tie game. “The thing is, if you bring a second guy over, they can trap, they also had a foul to give,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks won their fifth straight, 128-120 in overtime, over the Bulls at the United Center. The Knicks’ coach added: “Get to your spot, take your shot and Julius did that. It’s a good look on...
