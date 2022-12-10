ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

numberfire.com

Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

New York's Jalen Brunson (foot) active for Wednesday's contest versus Bulls

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a foot injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brunson to score 35.9 FanDuel points. Brunson's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jalen McDaniels coming off Charlotte's bench on Wednesday night

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. McDaniels will play a second unit role after LaMelo Ball was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to record 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jose Alvarado (rib) out for Pelicans' Thursday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (rib) is ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Utah Jazz. Alvarado will sit on Thursday after suffering a right rib contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see a boost in playing time with New Orleans' second unit versus a Jazz team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out on Thursday

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not play in Thursday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Payne will sit out after he suffered a foot sprain on Tuesday night. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in minutes off the bench while Payne is sidelined. Lee's current Thursday projection...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Spurs on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against San Antonio. Eubanks' Wednesday projection includes 6.3 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Wednesday night

Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Strus will make his 15th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for knee injury management reasons. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' projection includes...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Washington's Taj Gibson starting for Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Gibson will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with a back ailment. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 88.1 minutes with Porzingis off the floor, Gibson is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to bench

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his fourth start this season after an ankle sprain forced him to sit 11 straight games. In a matchup versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jordan Goodwin operating in second unit role for Washington on Wednesday

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Goodwin will play off the bench after Monte Morris was named Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 projected minutes, numberFire's models project Goodwin to record 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest playing bench role for Atlanta on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Forrest will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Wednesday's starter. in 25.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Forrest to produce 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau doesn’t regret Julius Randle shot near end of regulation

Tom Thibodeau didn’t regret the final shot of regulation. In fact, he was happy with the shot despite Julius Randle’s baseline fadeaway failing to hit iron. The Knicks opted to isolate Randle with a full 24 seconds on the clock in a tie game. “The thing is, if you bring a second guy over, they can trap, they also had a foul to give,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks won their fifth straight, 128-120 in overtime, over the Bulls at the United Center. The Knicks’ coach added: “Get to your spot, take your shot and Julius did that. It’s a good look on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

