NOLA.com
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins opts out of Citrus Bowl and declares for NFL draft
Jaray Jenkins opted out of the Citrus Bowl and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, making him the fourth LSU player to turn pro and ending the college career of a steady wide receiver. Jenkins, a fifth-year senior from the small town of Jena, had one more year...
NOLA.com
Another LSU offensive lineman has decided to enter the transfer portal
LSU reserve offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Dumervil — who was the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings — never cracked the rotation in three seasons. He has three more years of eligibility.
NOLA.com
Running back help is on the way for the Saints after a successful waiver claim
A short-handed New Orleans Saints running back room is getting a late-season shot in the arm. The Saints claimed running back Eno Benjamin on waivers Wednesday, adding a third-year back to a mix that includes veterans Alvin Kamara and David Johnson. Benjamin has rushed for 418 yards and three touchdowns...
NOLA.com
Two Saints on injured reserve could return this week, including a key offensive lineman
For the first time since November 7, the New Orleans Saints could be on the brink of fielding their regular starting lineup along the offensive line. Center Erik McCoy and linebacker Chase Hansen both practiced with the team Wednesday and were designated for return from injured reserve ahead of the Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 15 early betting lines: Interesting odds for Saints-Falcons and Bengals-Buccaneers
The bye weeks are over for the 2022 NFL season, and it's time for the stretch run. The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot last week, but there's plenty still to be decided with four weeks to play, starting with Week 15. That starts with...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Adrian Wojnarowski reports Lonzo Ball might miss the entire season for Chicago Bulls
In a bombshell report, Adrian Wojnarowski says that Lonzo Ball might not suit up at all for the Chicago Bulls this season.
NOLA.com
Pelicans go cold against Jazz as winning streak snapped at 7 games
SALT LAKE CITY — This week, the NBA’s hottest team flew to Utah to play a pair of games in the Mountain West snow. When the New Orleans Pelicans arrived in Salt Lake City on Monday, they were getting dumped on. Maybe it was the flurries outside that cooled them off.
NOLA.com
Larry Nance Jr. 'does it all' for Pelicans, who have one of the NBA's best bench units
On the night the New Orleans Pelicans advanced to the playoffs in April, Larry Nance Jr. made sure to give a shoutout to a player who hadn’t logged a single second that season. “Look at what we got,” Nance said after the Pelicans’ play-in tournament win over the Los...
