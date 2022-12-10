Read full article on original website
Crossfire Hurricane
3d ago
It’s funny (not!) that trump had a chance to get Paul Whelan released when he was arrested during HIS term of office, yet did nothing. Now that trump’s been fired, he criticizes EVERYTHING that Biden does. Had trump cared at all, he might have accomplished something.
The Brand Nubian
1d ago
The reason Trump didn't free Paul Whelan is because he was too busy.Freeing fifty thousand Taliban Terrorist back on to the battlefield.Trump is the first President to negotiate with terrorists.
Guest
3d ago
Trump got people released without giving up merchants of death in the process. Don’t let facts get in the way of another Trump hit piece.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was ridiculed Thursday for claiming that House Democrats never investigated the Trump family when they were in the majority despite many congressional investigations into former President Trump. After Republicans secured a majority in the House, Reps. James Comer, R.-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., announced in a...
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise
The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
Warnock ex-wife asks court to compel pastor to child custody questioning
Oulèye Ndoye, ex-wife of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, is requesting the court to compel the senator to questioning regarding their ongoing child custody battles.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Boomer Esiason takes shot at Biden's prisoner swap for Brittney Griner: 'We look so pathetic'
While ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is happy Brittney Griner is heading home, he ripped President Biden's decision to swap Viktor Bout, nicknamed the 'Merchant of Death.'
Trump investigation proves Garland running a Biden 'protection racket': Jarrett
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett sounded off Friday after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a dual-front Trump special counsel investigation.
FBI Director Wray refuses to say if alleged Hunter Biden criminal activity is Russian 'disinformation'
FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to answer questions about the veracity of information collected by Senate Republicans on alleged criminal activity by the Biden family.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state. Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.
Biden judicial nominee says she no longer believes Christian Coalition member are 'bigots' when pressed by GOP
A Biden judicial nominee told the Senate she no longer believes members of the Christian Coalition are "bigots," something she asserted in a college essay.
North Korea warns 'all-out' nuclear weapons response to 'threats' from U.S., allies
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons after the hermit kingdom fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the U.S. mainland. State media outlet KCNA reported Saturday that Kim attended the launch with his young daughter for...
