ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 40

Crossfire Hurricane
3d ago

It’s funny (not!) that trump had a chance to get Paul Whelan released when he was arrested during HIS term of office, yet did nothing. Now that trump’s been fired, he criticizes EVERYTHING that Biden does. Had trump cared at all, he might have accomplished something.

Reply
14
The Brand Nubian
1d ago

The reason Trump didn't free Paul Whelan is because he was too busy.Freeing fifty thousand Taliban Terrorist back on to the battlefield.Trump is the first President to negotiate with terrorists.

Reply(1)
4
Guest
3d ago

Trump got people released without giving up merchants of death in the process. Don’t let facts get in the way of another Trump hit piece.

Reply(22)
8
Related
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Fox News

Fox News

900K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy