2022 fall all-league teams: Girls tennis
Here are the postseason honors for Toledo-area girls tennis conferences.
THREE RIVERS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
■ Player of the year: Emma Nofziger, Notre Dame
■ Coach of the year : Kim Pacella, Notre Dame
■ First team: Emma Nofziger, Notre Dame; Marissa Patino, St. Ursula; Ellie Assenmacher, Notre Dame; LIlly O’Neill, St. Ursula; Kat Batey, St. Ursula; Ava Roach, Findlay; Meghan Barrow, St. Ursula; Lauren Bishop, Central Catholic; Abby Beck, Lima Senior; Caitlyn England, Findlay
■ Second team : Sophie Miller, St. Ursula; Emily Miller, Notre Dame; Claire Tam, Notre Dame; Nora Johnson, Notre Dame; Laney Houck, Notre Dame; Anna Shydiak, Notre Dame; Remi Galyas, Clay; Ella Orr, Clay; Jane Cowell, Central Catholic; Jordan Traver, Central Catholic; Mia Kennard, Findlay; Katy Rubiola, Findlay.
NORTHERN LAKES LEAGUE
■ Player of the yea r: Lilly Black, Anthony Wayne.
■ First team : Lilly Black, Anthony Wayne, sr.; Maddie Peisley, Northview, soph.; Brynn Chaffee, Northview, sr.; Penelope Giammarco, Perrysburg, fr.; Maya Boyd, Anthony Wayne, fr.; Libby Barnett, Bowling Green, jr.; Emily Szul, Anthony Wayne, soph.
■ Second team : Julia Barnett, Bowling Green, fr.; Ally Roberts, Anthony Wayne, sr.; Allison Barry, Perrysburg, jr.; Brianna Dunham, Perrysburg, jr.; Maya Turner, Northview, sr.; Alyssa Baburek, Anthony Wayne, sr.; Emerson Metzger, Perrysburg, soph.
