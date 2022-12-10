ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 fall all-league teams: Girls tennis

By The Blade
 4 days ago

Here are the postseason honors for Toledo-area girls tennis conferences.

THREE RIVERS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Player of the year: Emma Nofziger, Notre Dame

Coach of the year : Kim Pacella, Notre Dame

First team: Emma Nofziger, Notre Dame; Marissa Patino, St. Ursula; Ellie Assenmacher, Notre Dame; LIlly O’Neill, St. Ursula; Kat Batey, St. Ursula; Ava Roach, Findlay; Meghan Barrow, St. Ursula; Lauren Bishop, Central Catholic; Abby Beck, Lima Senior; Caitlyn England, Findlay

Second team : Sophie Miller, St. Ursula; Emily Miller, Notre Dame; Claire Tam, Notre Dame; Nora Johnson, Notre Dame; Laney Houck, Notre Dame; Anna Shydiak, Notre Dame; Remi Galyas, Clay; Ella Orr, Clay; Jane Cowell, Central Catholic; Jordan Traver, Central Catholic; Mia Kennard, Findlay; Katy Rubiola, Findlay.

NORTHERN LAKES LEAGUE

Player of the yea r: Lilly Black, Anthony Wayne.

First team : Lilly Black, Anthony Wayne, sr.; Maddie Peisley, Northview, soph.; Brynn Chaffee, Northview, sr.; Penelope Giammarco, Perrysburg, fr.; Maya Boyd, Anthony Wayne, fr.; Libby Barnett, Bowling Green, jr.; Emily Szul, Anthony Wayne, soph.

Second team : Julia Barnett, Bowling Green, fr.; Ally Roberts, Anthony Wayne, sr.; Allison Barry, Perrysburg, jr.; Brianna Dunham, Perrysburg, jr.; Maya Turner, Northview, sr.; Alyssa Baburek, Anthony Wayne, sr.; Emerson Metzger, Perrysburg, soph.

