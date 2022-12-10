Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch brutal Deontay Wilder KO punch send Oleksandr Usyk flying out of the ring.. in hilarious video game glitch
AN HILARIOUS video game glitch has gone viral after it showed Deontay Wilder sending Oleksandr Usyk flying out of the ring. The new boxing game, titled Undisputed, is currently available for fans to trial ahead of its full release next year. The game is still not the finished article -...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
bodyslam.net
Kylie Rae Debuts For WWE, Receives A New Name
Kylie Rae has debuted for WWE. Tonight ahead of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped Main Event. One of the matches taped was Dana Brooke vs. the debuting Kylie Rae, who worked under her new name “Briana Ray.” It was revealed a few weeks ago that Kylie Rae had worked the WWE tryout at the performance center alongside another independent standout, KC Navarro. You can see video footage of Briana Ray’s entrance below.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
The Ring Magazine
Rigondeaux conqueror Vincent Astrolabio could earn title shot with win in U.S. debut
At a time when Philippine boxing could use some good news, Vincent Astrolabio is hoping to deliver some in the final major show of the year. In a year when all of the country’s world titleholders lost their belts, Astrolabio could set himself up for a world title opportunity for 2023 if he emerges victorious this Saturday night against Nikolai Potapov. The IBF bantamweight eliminator bout will take place at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and will open up the Showtime Championship Boxing broadcast.
The Ring Magazine
Welterweight Top-10ers Eimantas Stanionis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. to face off under Golden Boy banner
Golden Boy Promotions has secured the rights to promote a compelling fight between two of the top welterweights in boxing today. The Southern California-based company won the purse bid for Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz Jr.with a winning offer of $2,300,000, which topped a $2,100,100 bid from TGB Promotions, the only other entity to submit a proposal at the World Boxing Association (WBA) convention at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Dwayne Johnson Steroid Accusations
Joe Rogan recently sparked significant speculation online by urging Dwayne Johnson to “come clean” about his use of steroids. Rogan said that there’s “no way” that the star known as The Rock is clean, adding that he’s been lying to fans and the media.
Chessboxing explained as bizarre sport sets new streaming record
It seems like the unlikeliest of partnerships, but the worlds of chess and boxing just combined to deliver a knockout blow over the weekend. Streamer Ludwig Ahgren just broke the record for the most-watched Smash tournament after staging the Mogul Chessboxing Championship on Sunday (December 11).Thousands tuned in to watch the spectacle when it was streamed on YouTube, with the livestream peaking at 270,000 – beating the previous record set by EVO in 2019.But what actually is chessboxing?Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWell, as the name suggests, it’s an unlikely combination of chess and boxing. According to...
The Ring Magazine
Born on this day: Henry Armstrong
If you know him for being the only man to hold three belts simultaneously, you only know half of his amazing story. The great Henry Armstrong was born on a day like today, 110 years ago. Armstrong was born as Henry Jackson Jr. on December 12, 1912 in Columbus, Mississippi....
