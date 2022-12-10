Read full article on original website
5 Awesome Maine Experiences For People That Don’t Like the Outdoors
Maine is big on the outdoors. Hiking, skiing, and fishing are some of the things that Mainers love to do (or get out of staters to move). However, not everyone in Maine considers themselves the outdoorsy type. If you are ever looking to gift an experience to someone that lives...
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
There are 4,000 Miles of Connected Snowmobiling Trails in Maine
Talk about an adventure that could potentially go on for days if you want it to. Get ready for neverending snowmobiling trails that cover over half of Maine just waiting for you to discover. And yes, they're well-maintained as part of the Maine Interconnected Trail System or ITS. Wow! Talk...
A White or Green Friday for the Seacoast? And What About Christmas?
Friday's nor'easter is not the storm for Seacoast snow lovers, as it's expected to be a mostly rain event. A low pressure will develop along the mid-Atlantic coast Thursday and then move northeast towards the New England coast Friday into Saturday, according to National Weather Service Jon Palmer in Gray, Maine.
These 3 Maine Towns Make Top 20 List of Best New England Weekend Getaways
There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland: people really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape the hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, people often think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England, and three of them are in Maine.
Maine Man Goes Missing, Last Seen in Massachusetts
Police are looking for a Maine man who has not been seen since Saturday when he was locked out of his car in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 30, called Peabody Police when he was locked out of his vehicle, and was given a ride by an officer to a family member's work on Marin Street. He has not been seen since, and was reported missing on Sunday morning by a family member.
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
Remember When ‘The Price Is Right’ Gave Away Trips to New Hampshire and Maine?
I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners. A Trip...
Just One New England State Cracks Top Ten for Christmas Cheer in U.S.
When even your most famous rock star snags a part in The Polar Express, it should come as no surprise when it’s revealed you are filled with more Christmas spirit than any other state. According to the website Centurylink.com, New Hampshire is number one in the race for good...
Maine’s First and Only Hottest Trend Store Now Open at the Maine Mall
Showcase, 'Home of the Hottest Trends' is now open at the Maine Mall. This is a retailer out of Canada, and this is the first store they've opened in Maine. This begs the question, 'What the heck is a Showcase store?'. Well, it's a store that is literally home to...
Are You a Fan of the Most Stereotypical New Hampshire Meal?
Now this is an interesting concept. It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially within the Granite State.
25 Restaurants That Mainers Love to Visit During the Holiday Season
One of my favorite things to do around the Christmas holiday is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While traveling this...
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
Best Mountains to Learn to Ski as a Kid or an Adult in New England This Winter
New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont are loaded with excellent ski mountains. There is terrain for all types of ski levels here in New England, but not all skiers and snowboarders are compatible with the same mountains. What I mean is that some mountains are made for terrain park expertise,...
NH Traffic Alert: Spaulding Turnpike to Temporarily Close Tuesday
The Spaulding Turnpike will close early Tuesday afternoon to allow for further investigation of Monday afternoon's fatal crash. The highway will be closed in both directions between Exit 6 (Routes 9 and 108) in Dover and Exit 7 (Route 125) in Rochester between noon and 2 p.m. New Hampshire State...
Maine Horror Author Stephen King Says He Was ‘Warped as a Child’ in 1980 Interview
Stephen King is well known for the horror stories and novels he has written since his first was published in 1967. His career started to take off in 1973 with the success of Carrie and today he is well known throughout the world as one of the best horror writers of our time, and it all started right here in Maine.
Contagious Dog Flu is Spreading in New England Right Now
Well, we humans know we're up against a 'Tripledemic' this winter season as the Flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Sirus, or RSV are on the rise, according to Yale Medicine. We've been hearing the warnings for a while now and if you're like most, you've at least received your next...
Tripledemic Comes to Maine School District
Concerns about a tripledemic — the flu, RSV and COVID 19 — became a reality in a Maine school district currently experiencing an outbreak, with 15% of staff and students out of school due to illness. Influenza A, a stomach bug, some RSV, and some COVID have affected...
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
New Hampshire, Here Are Your Top 10 Baby Names This Year
Baby names are a personal choice, but everyone seems to have an opinion about a newborn's name. New parents stress about whether the name they chose is the right name. Newbie parents, don't worry. Babies grow into their names. jimmy conover via unsplash.com , garrett jackson via unsplash.com, minnie zhou...
