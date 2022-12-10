ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These 3 Maine Towns Make Top 20 List of Best New England Weekend Getaways

There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland: people really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape the hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, people often think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England, and three of them are in Maine.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Maine Man Goes Missing, Last Seen in Massachusetts

Police are looking for a Maine man who has not been seen since Saturday when he was locked out of his car in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 30, called Peabody Police when he was locked out of his vehicle, and was given a ride by an officer to a family member's work on Marin Street. He has not been seen since, and was reported missing on Sunday morning by a family member.
PEABODY, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Are You a Fan of the Most Stereotypical New Hampshire Meal?

Now this is an interesting concept. It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially within the Granite State.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

