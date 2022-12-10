The best one yet! This is the title I gave to Pasquale Rulli’s after the following thanksgiving break pizza review. Pasquale Rulli’s is a part of the Rulli’s family which has three locations and those being: Elkhart, Mishawaka, and Middlebury IN. The particular one I went to was the OG original one back in the neighborhoods of Mishawaka which has been standing there since 1976. The Rulli’s story started in 1976 when Pasquale along with his wife Marylou opened up their Italian restaurant on Division street close to downtown Mishawaka. Since then their four-generation tradition of great Italian food expanded into 2 more locations.

