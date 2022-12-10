ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, IN

Visit the Winter Wonderland at Dan’s Porch and Patio

Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams visits Dan’s Porch and Patio to talk with owner Jen Weinstock about all of the decorations and trees they have to offer. Learn more here. Dan’s Porch and Patio are located at 3710 N Clinton St in Fort Wayne.
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in Indiana

A popular local restaurant is hosting the grand opening of its new Indiana location this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Laz's Cuban Cafe will host the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Fort Wayne. The grand opening will kick off at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food service, music, and dancing throughout the night.
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest

(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
Pizza Review: PASQUALE RULLI’S

The best one yet! This is the title I gave to Pasquale Rulli’s after the following thanksgiving break pizza review. Pasquale Rulli’s is a part of the Rulli’s family which has three locations and those being: Elkhart, Mishawaka, and Middlebury IN. The particular one I went to was the OG original one back in the neighborhoods of Mishawaka which has been standing there since 1976. The Rulli’s story started in 1976 when Pasquale along with his wife Marylou opened up their Italian restaurant on Division street close to downtown Mishawaka. Since then their four-generation tradition of great Italian food expanded into 2 more locations.
Explore the Festival of Gingerbread

Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams heads to the Festival of Gingerbread to have a look at all the beautiful creations this year. The Festival of Gingerbread runs through December 18th at the Fort Wayne History Center. Get ticket information here.
FWPD holds second “Kops 4 Kids” event in as many weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) participated in the second Kops 4 Kids event in as many weeks Monday at the Meijer located on Maysville Road. The goal of Kops 4 Kids is to find families in need and provide Christmas to...
Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74

(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
Demolition of former Byron Health Center underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fixture on Allen County’s north side for more than 100 years is in the process of being demolished. Crews began the tear down of the former Byron Health Center facility located just north of Carroll Road off of Lima Road Tuesday evening. Back in...
Catholic Charities looking for donations to help families this Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local group in Fort Wayne is looking for donations this holiday season to help families and children have a brighter Christmas. Catholic Charities is accepting donations starting on December 12th, to hand out to families just before Christmas is here. They will be helping over 150 families.
Toys for Tots raising funds to buy gifts for Fort Wayne teens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The local Toys for Tots program is asking for monetary donations to supplement the amount of toys they have received this holiday season. “Although we are grateful for all the toy donations, we do need monetary donations to continue to run the program locally,” said Viviana Emert, the assistant coordinator for the Fort Wayne program.
Manchester University to invest $20M in Fort Wayne campus expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Manchester University President Dave McFadden announced the university will invest more than $20 million in its health science hub in Fort Wayne. McFadden said the move will attempt to strengthen Manchester’s commitment to its neighbors in northeast Indiana and expand its education opportunities in health careers.
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
