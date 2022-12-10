Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
Visit the Winter Wonderland at Dan’s Porch and Patio
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams visits Dan’s Porch and Patio to talk with owner Jen Weinstock about all of the decorations and trees they have to offer. Learn more here. Dan’s Porch and Patio are located at 3710 N Clinton St in Fort Wayne.
WSAW
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ target of shooting in Indiana
(WSAW) - Police in Indiana are investigating a shooting involving a comedian best known for his Donnie Baker persona on “The Bob & Tom Show” radio show. WXIN-TV reports the comedian, whose legal name is Ronald Sexton, reported the shooting early Sunday morning. Sexton had performed Saturday night...
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in Indiana
A popular local restaurant is hosting the grand opening of its new Indiana location this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Laz's Cuban Cafe will host the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Fort Wayne. The grand opening will kick off at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food service, music, and dancing throughout the night.
WNDU
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
WANE-TV
Embassy Theatre announces cancellation of second round of Holiday Pops; musicians plan another free concert
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the Embassy Theatre announced the second round of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Holiday Pops shows has been canceled. The shows were initially scheduled for Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. The Embassy also sent out a message about Holiday Pops tickets to all...
WANE-TV
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest
(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
saintjosephsquare.com
Pizza Review: PASQUALE RULLI’S
The best one yet! This is the title I gave to Pasquale Rulli’s after the following thanksgiving break pizza review. Pasquale Rulli’s is a part of the Rulli’s family which has three locations and those being: Elkhart, Mishawaka, and Middlebury IN. The particular one I went to was the OG original one back in the neighborhoods of Mishawaka which has been standing there since 1976. The Rulli’s story started in 1976 when Pasquale along with his wife Marylou opened up their Italian restaurant on Division street close to downtown Mishawaka. Since then their four-generation tradition of great Italian food expanded into 2 more locations.
WANE-TV
Explore the Festival of Gingerbread
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams heads to the Festival of Gingerbread to have a look at all the beautiful creations this year. The Festival of Gingerbread runs through December 18th at the Fort Wayne History Center. Get ticket information here.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Video shows the moment a car crashed into The Village Tap; management hopes to reopen soon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday December 9, a car with two women inside crashed into The Village Tap along East State Boulevard. It happened around 4:30 not long after the bar/restaurant opened for the day. Fort Wayne Police confirmed to WANE 15 that driver of the car...
WANE-TV
Pontiac Market LLC will be new grocery store partnered by Parkview, Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The long-awaited grocery store on East Pontiac came a step closer to fruition with the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approving the structure and finances for the 6,500 square foot location Monday. City officials hope the full-service market will open in October 2023. Hagerman Construction...
Crews to work on stretch of West Jefferson to improve right of way
Crews are working on a stretch of West Jefferson near Swinney Park.
Your News Local
Surgeon returns to local roots, strengthens orthopedic surgery options at Parkview Wabash
WABASH, IN – Local residents in need of orthopedic care now have the option of visiting a specialist in the Parkview Wabash Hospital outpatient clinic. Orthopedic surgeon Jason Ummel, DO, Ortho Northeast (ONE), is now welcoming patients. “We are extremely fortunate that Dr. Ummel has chosen to practice at...
WANE-TV
FWPD holds second “Kops 4 Kids” event in as many weeks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) participated in the second Kops 4 Kids event in as many weeks Monday at the Meijer located on Maysville Road. The goal of Kops 4 Kids is to find families in need and provide Christmas to...
WANE-TV
Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74
(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
WANE-TV
Demolition of former Byron Health Center underway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fixture on Allen County’s north side for more than 100 years is in the process of being demolished. Crews began the tear down of the former Byron Health Center facility located just north of Carroll Road off of Lima Road Tuesday evening. Back in...
WANE-TV
Catholic Charities looking for donations to help families this Christmas
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local group in Fort Wayne is looking for donations this holiday season to help families and children have a brighter Christmas. Catholic Charities is accepting donations starting on December 12th, to hand out to families just before Christmas is here. They will be helping over 150 families.
Fox Island County Park seeking volunteers, aiming for early-summer to reopen
Fox Island County Park is still being cleaned up from the June 13 derecho that rocked Fort Wayne and Allen County.
WANE-TV
Toys for Tots raising funds to buy gifts for Fort Wayne teens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The local Toys for Tots program is asking for monetary donations to supplement the amount of toys they have received this holiday season. “Although we are grateful for all the toy donations, we do need monetary donations to continue to run the program locally,” said Viviana Emert, the assistant coordinator for the Fort Wayne program.
WANE-TV
Manchester University to invest $20M in Fort Wayne campus expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Manchester University President Dave McFadden announced the university will invest more than $20 million in its health science hub in Fort Wayne. McFadden said the move will attempt to strengthen Manchester’s commitment to its neighbors in northeast Indiana and expand its education opportunities in health careers.
WOWO News
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
