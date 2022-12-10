ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta nurses under fire for ‘disrespectful and unprofessional’ video

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Four labor and delivery nurses at an Atlanta hospital have come under fire for mocking their patients as part of a TikTok challenge.

The minute-long clip — which appears to have been removed by the original poster, but is still circulating online — shows nurses from Emory University Hospital Midtown sharing their patient “icks,” or gripes.

“My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs, and it’s still in your hands,” one nurse reveals.

“When the dad comes outside and asks for a paternity test right outside the room door,” another adds.

In a statement posted online Friday , Emory Healthcare said it has “taken appropriate actions with the former employees” — although the post does not specify if the women have been fired. The affected nurses have not been identified.

It’s unclear what actions Emory Healthcare took with the nurses for the controversial video.
@marissah690/Tiktok
The Post reached out to Emory for comment.

“We are aware of a TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown,” the statement begins .

“This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate.”

Viewers were horrified by the clip, with many calling for the participants to be canned.

“This makes me LIVID,” one TikToker fumed.

“I see these comments talking about their feelings and they’re valid,” another pointed out. “But as a patient, you’re already nervous this is a huge milestone in your life.”

“Imagine sayin these things with women at the most [vulnerable] moment in our lives,” a third emphasized.

Employees oversharing on TikTok — and subsequently getting fired — is not uncommon, with workers from the tech and education industries revealing their abrupt dismissals.

Meanwhile, the #IckChallenge — which encourages TikTokers to tattle their turnoffs — has earned 3.3 million views.

Comments / 74

Diana Barnes
4d ago

People need to stop and think. Social Media will support your foolishness, but rational people will discover how dishonorable you really are.

Reply(1)
41
Grabembi Depoosay
3d ago

Any medical professional that does that should be fired immediately. Their responsibility is to the care of their patients not thinking up stupid ways to become Tik Tok famous.

Reply(9)
39
Billie Roofner
3d ago

these are the same people who claim they don't have the time or energy to do for their patients. I bet call buttons were going off while they Found some tiktok time

Reply(1)
18
 

