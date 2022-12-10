Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshGrasonville, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Three Places to Christmas Shop in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Third suspect arrested in connection to July homicide
EASTON, Md. – A Cambridge woman has been charged with accessory after the fact of first degree murder and other related charges in connection to a fatal shooting back in July. Detectives with the Easton Police Department were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force in...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested following burglary, assault investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars on numerous charges stemming from a burglary investigation that began last month. On November 17th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a burglary and assault that had occurred in the 700 block of N. Westover Drive. The victim reported that a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Lenord Pompilus, had forced his way into her residence and assaulted her three days prior. The detective noted that Pompilus had three outstanding warrants for his arrest including an arrest warrant for assault and two bench warrants for violation of probation. An arrest warrant was then obtained for Pompilus.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced for attempted murder at Salisbury restaurant
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced on attempted murder charges. 24-year-old Markell Purnell was sentenced last week to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended for attempted first degree murder. The judge also sentenced Purnell to an additional 15 years for use of a firearm in a crime of violence and for possessing a handgun when prohibited, for a total active sentence of 40 years. We’re told Purnell will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 35 years of his sentence and will be on supervised probation for five years upon release.
WMDT.com
Bicyclist killed, second injured in Dover crash
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover are investigating a crash involving two bicycles that left one dead and another injured Tuesday evening. At around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported crash involving two bicyclists and a vehicle at the intersection of South DuPont Highway and Webbs Lane. Officers found the 36-year-old victim in the roadway suffering from injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WMDT.com
Fatal crash in Dover under investigation
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one and injured another Monday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police say a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road, south of Dyke Branch Road in the Dover area. The vehicle entered a slight left curve, at which point the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway and the vehicle began traveling out of control in a counterclockwise direction. The driver tried to regain control but was unsuccessful, resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway and hitting a tree.
WMDT.com
Traffic stop leads to 5th DUI charge for Smyrna woman
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested a Smyrna woman on her 5th DUI following a traffic stop early Saturday morning. At around 1:45 a.m., troopers stopped a dark blue Mazda in the area of Dupont Boulevard, north of South Carter Road, after it was seen swerving between the left and right lanes of travel. The trooper made contact with the driver, identified as 59-year-old Michelle Taylor, and observed the odor of alcohol coming from Taylor’s breath as well as other signs of impairment.
WMDT.com
Fire destroys Talbot Co. commercial building
TALBOT CO., Md. – An investigation is underway following a fire that destroyed a Talbot County commercial building Tuesday evening. Firefights responded to 32211 Park Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. for a reported fire at a commercial building in a lumber yard. A total of 80 firefighters responded to the 2-alarm blaze, which took four hours to control.
WMDT.com
The Brightside: ‘SaveStation’ Project
EASTON, Md. – While the thought of a loved one going into cardiac arrest can be terrifying, knowing you can potentially save someone before first responders ever arrive, can be a miracle. That’s why organizations in Talbot County are saving lives, one defibrillator at a time with their new ‘SaveStation’ project. “The quicker that someone has public access to AED for defibrillation, it can get their heart restarted again, that saves lives, that’s why this is so important,” says Rachael Cox, AED, CPR Program Coordinator, and Department of Emergency Services.
WMDT.com
Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury with Decemberfest theme
SALISBURY, Md. – On December 16th, Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury, with this month’s theme being Decemberfest. You can visit the Riverwalk Game Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to experience Santa’s Village and meet Old Saint Nick himself. There will be plenty more festive fun as well with a Christmas light show and much more, with all free of charge.
WMDT.com
Proposed Dover loitering ordinance stirs controversy
DOVER, Del. – Monday night, Dover City Council is considering changes to its loitering ordinance. The issue at hand: should the legislation be expanded from parks to the entire municipality? Police say doing so will help violators avoid higher penalties. However, others are worried the change could unfairly impact homeless people.
WMDT.com
Dover City Council amends, sets back proposed loitering ordinance
DOVER, Del. – An ordinance that would make changes to Dover’s loitering law is facing a set back. Extensive discussion around the proposed ordinance took place in Monday night’s City Council meeting. Ultimately, the ordinance was sent back to the city’s Safety Advisory Committee. The ordinance...
WMDT.com
Cambridge curfew vote postponed, but leaders expect measure to pass despite community push back at recent hearing
CAMBRIDGE, Md- The town of Cambridge has pushed back a vote for its controversial curfew measure for kids under 16, but the Town’s Mayor Stephen Rideout says he believes it’s all but certain to pass at the next town council meeting. Rideout tells 47ABC, he does not support...
WMDT.com
Cell tower to be installed in Berlin bringing better service to residents
BERLIN, Md. – A new tower coming to west Ocean City is set to transform cell service in the area. Specifically the area of South Point and Assateague Federal and State parks. The cell tower is in the process of being built to give residents and visitors better cellular reception. It will be 144 feet high, located in the woods behind the Assateague Crab House on Stephan Decatur Highway.
WMDT.com
Wilson drops 27, WiHi cruising past Snow Hill
SALISBURY, Md. – The WiHi Tribe takes care of business once again, this time downing the Eagles, 77-51, at the Wallerdome Tuesday evening. WiHi’s defense was stifling to begin the game, allowing just four first quarter points to set the tone early. Antwan Wilson leads all scorers with...
WMDT.com
Somerset Co. Schools announce virtual school day plan for weather-related closures
WESTOVER, Md. – Somerset County Public Schools have announced the approval of the district’s 2022-2023 Virtual School Day Plan. This plan authorizes the conversion of up to three weather-related school closure days to asynchronous virtual school days. These virtual school days implemented during weather-related closures are recognized as a full school day, eliminating the need to utilize a make-up day later in the school year.
WMDT.com
$60M investment to breathe new life into Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – It’s a new day for Seaford, as a mostly vacant shopping center is set to get a breath of new life. Today, the Nylon Capital Shopping Center is home to only a small handful of tenants. Seaford Mayor David Genshaw says it was much busier, and different scene years ago. “40 years ago, I was a senior in high school and this site, on a day like today before Christmas, would’ve been packed,” he said at a Tuesday press conference.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. looks to ease removal of run-down poultry houses with new program
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Run down chicken houses will soon start disappearing in Wicomico County, thanks to a new program. The county is looking for owners of chicken houses that have outlived their lifespan who want them removed. County officials say there are plenty of them in the area.
WMDT.com
29th Annual Penguin Swim Returns Jan. 1st.
47ABC – The start of the new year also marks the return of the annual penguin swim. Marking its 29th year since its start. Event co-chairs Ryan Kirby and Michael Cylc joined Good Morning Delmarva to tell us more about the chilly tradition. The Penguin Swim is set for...
WMDT.com
Thomas drops 35, Washington rallies to defeats Decatur in overtime
BERLIN, Md. – Washington showed their resolve with a stunning 83-77 victory at Decatur in overtime after a crushing buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent the game to an extra period. The Jaguars held a 7-point lead with 57 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The lead slowly evaporated in the final...
WMDT.com
New grant funding expands behavioral health services in Worcester County
BERLIN, Md.- One non-profit is receiving grant funding to expand behavioral health services for those in need in Worcester County. Over the course of three years, Worcester Youth & Family Counseling Services will receive $225,000 thanks to a new partnership with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Funds will allow the non-profit to...
Comments / 0