NWS: Winter storm warning issued for Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon

A winter storm warning has been issued by NWS for the Spring Mountain area, near Sheep Range, and Red Rock Canyon on Saturday afternoon.

The NWS Las Vegas says the warning is expected to last from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected, as well as "8 to 14 inches of snow" at elevations above 7000 feet.

Meteorologists recommend not traveling during the warning as it could be "very difficult to impossible" and "dangerous," due to blowing snow severely reducing visibility.

This is the first major snow of the season for Spring Mountain and Sheep Range, which may lead to increased traffic on state roads around the area.