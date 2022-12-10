‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ reclaims Friday box office crown

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Matthew Sedacca
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reclaimed its crown at the top of the box office Friday.

The Marvel blockbuster, which briefly fell to second-place last weekend after leading ticket sales for three consecutive weeks , brought in $2.8 million, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo .

The film has grossed more than $401 million domestically since its Nov. 11 opening, with an additional $339 million from international ticket sales.

Last week’s top-earner , the Christmas-themed thriller “Violent Night,” was dragged down this week to second place, bringing in $2.4 million.

In addition to being panned as “a largely tedious cinematic lump of coal” by Rogerebert.com, the movie even proved too violent for actor John Leguizamo .

“The Menu” whetted viewers appetites for black comedy horror, coming in at third with sales of $825,000 after landing in fourth the week before.

Disney’s “Strange World” continued to flounder, bringing in just $787,000. The House of Mouse is expected to lose $147 million over the poorly-performing animated adventure.

“Devotion,” the historical epic about the real-life friendship of Korean War veterans starring Joe Jonas , sputtered along in fifth with $600,000 in sales.

