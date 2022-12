The man charged in the shooting death of 5-year-old Skye Bleu Evans Cowley of Green Bay has been bound over for trial.

The judge made the ruling Friday at a preliminary hearing for 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter.

He is charged with 2nd-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

His arraignment is set for January 9.