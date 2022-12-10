Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse has used championships in several fall sports to leap into an early lead in the race for the top athletic program in Section III. Syracuse.com tracks the success of each school in the section, awarding points based on sectional and state success in every sport. For instance, this fall the Northstars were the state runner-up in field hockey, regional champion in football and boys soccer and sectional runner-up in girls cross country, boys volleyball and boys golf.

CICERO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO