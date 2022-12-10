Read full article on original website
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Demetris Nichols on podcast: What he learned as a grad assistant and why he moved to the G-League
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Demetris Nichols spent just one year as a graduate assistant at Syracuse, but he learned a lot from Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and assistants Adrian Autry, Gerry McNamara and Allen Griffin. Nichols described what he learned from each member of the SU coaching staff in...
Syracuse basketball gets tipoff time for New Year’s Eve game vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. ― A tipoff time has been set that will allow Syracuse basketball fans a chance to cheer on the Orange one last time in 2022 and then ring in the New Year later that day. The Syracuse men’s basketball team will host ACC rival Boston College at...
Syracuse will be lit orange and blue to celebrate national title for Syracuse men’s soccer
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Public buildings and landmarks across the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County will be lit up in orange and blue this week to celebrate the first men’s soccer national title in Syracuse University history. Syracuse’s City Hall and Onondaga County’s public buildings will be lit up...
Syracuse CB Jeremiah Wilson has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal (source)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football got some good news out of the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Freshman cornerback Jeremiah Wilson has withdrawn his name from the portal and will return to SU, a source within the program told syracuse.com. He had entered the portal Monday and was just the third player off Syracuse’s depth chart at the time to leave the program.
An exasperated Jim Boeheim might pair 2 power forwards with Jesse Edwards: ‘It’s not ideal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak was asked late Monday night to estimate how many times Jim Boeheim invokes the word “rebound” with his Syracuse basketball team. “Oh, every other sentence,” he said. “Rebound! John! John! Rebound! And that’s with everybody.”
Syracuse picks up 4-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart. Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter, just hours after interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe sent out a bat signal of sorts hinting at his recruitment from his own account.
Syracuse football starting CB Duce Chestnut has entered the transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. —One of the brightest stars on the Syracuse football defense has decided to play elsewhere in 2023. Orange starting cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut has entered the transfer portal. Chestnut had 83 tackles and four interceptions over two seasons at Syracuse and paired with Garrett Williams...
SU freshman offensive lineman Chad Schuster enters transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another young offensive lineman is transferring away from Syracuse football. Chad Schuster, a true freshman, entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday. He did not see game action for the Orange this season. “I would like to thank my teammates, friends, coaches and Syracuse University for welcoming...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Did Syracuse move up after its 2-0 week?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Outside of the top four teams in the ACC, only one other school had a 2-0 record last week. Duke, Virginia Tech and Miami each won both of their games, while No. 1 Virginia went 1-0.
Syracuse considering Rocky Long, creator of 3-3-5 system, for defensive coordinator (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rocky Long, the creator of the 3-3-5 defensive scheme has reportedly emerged as a candidate for Syracuse football’s defensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Long is a target for the job. He’d replace Tony White, one of his former players and assistant coaches, who departed for Nebraska on Thursday.
Syracuse football 2023 recruiting: Here’s where SU’s class stands a week before early signing day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early signing day is just one week away for Division I football. On Dec. 21, Syracuse football is set to sign at least 11 verbally committed high school and junior college recruits to its 2023 class.
SU offensive analyst Micah Simon departing for coaching job at Northern Colorado
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse football offensive analyst has been hired to a coaching job at Northern Colorado. Micah Simon will serve as the Bears’ wide receivers coach on new head coach Ed Lamb’s staff. The move was included in a report by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg about a number of Northern Colorado hires.
Whoops! Indiana mistakenly celebrates a national title in soccer it didn’t win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse fans erupted inside the JMA Dome watching the men’s soccer program claim its first national title, Indiana mistakenly celebrated a championship it didn’t win inside an empty Assembly Hall. The school displayed a congratulatory message on the center-hung videoboard inside its basketball...
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III girls volleyball MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls voleyball teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. >> Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls volleyball large school team.
Monmouth who? Watch Dome crowd erupt after Syracuse University soccer team’s title-winning goal
Syracuse, N.Y. — The loudest cheers at the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night had nothing to do with the game on the court. While the men’s basketball team battled Monmouth on the hardwood, droves of fans left their seats to watch the thrilling conclusion of the College Cup, where the Syracuse University men’s soccer team bested Indiana in penalties to win its first ever national championship.
Syracuse men’s soccer wins first national championship, besting Indiana on penalty kicks
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s soccer pulled off one more heart-stopping moment in a postseason run full of magic. The Orange played Indiana to a 2-2 draw after 110 minutes before coming out on top, 7-6 in penalty kicks to take home the program’s first national championship.
Which schools lead race for top athletic program in Section III?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse has used championships in several fall sports to leap into an early lead in the race for the top athletic program in Section III. Syracuse.com tracks the success of each school in the section, awarding points based on sectional and state success in every sport. For instance, this fall the Northstars were the state runner-up in field hockey, regional champion in football and boys soccer and sectional runner-up in girls cross country, boys volleyball and boys golf.
Syracuse basketball players watched and celebrated as soccer wins NCAA title: ‘It’s history’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange basketball players had returned to the court from the halftime locker room to find most of the fans at the JMA Wireless Dome focused on a completely different game. The Syracuse men’s soccer team was locked in an overtime tie with Indiana in...
Syracuse loses freshman cornerback Jeremiah Wilson to transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost another player off its defensive depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson entered the portal Monday. He’s the seventh overall SU player to depart the program this offseason and the third featured on the depth chart this season.
High school basketball roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse girls take down Section III’s top scorer
The Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball faced a tall task when they faced Amya McLeod and her Rome Free Academy team on their home court Tuesday night in a non-league contest.
