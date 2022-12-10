ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse CB Jeremiah Wilson has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal (source)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football got some good news out of the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Freshman cornerback Jeremiah Wilson has withdrawn his name from the portal and will return to SU, a source within the program told syracuse.com. He had entered the portal Monday and was just the third player off Syracuse’s depth chart at the time to leave the program.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse picks up 4-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart. Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter, just hours after interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe sent out a bat signal of sorts hinting at his recruitment from his own account.
Syracuse.com

Monmouth who? Watch Dome crowd erupt after Syracuse University soccer team’s title-winning goal

Syracuse, N.Y. — The loudest cheers at the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night had nothing to do with the game on the court. While the men’s basketball team battled Monmouth on the hardwood, droves of fans left their seats to watch the thrilling conclusion of the College Cup, where the Syracuse University men’s soccer team bested Indiana in penalties to win its first ever national championship.
Syracuse.com

Which schools lead race for top athletic program in Section III?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse has used championships in several fall sports to leap into an early lead in the race for the top athletic program in Section III. Syracuse.com tracks the success of each school in the section, awarding points based on sectional and state success in every sport. For instance, this fall the Northstars were the state runner-up in field hockey, regional champion in football and boys soccer and sectional runner-up in girls cross country, boys volleyball and boys golf.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

