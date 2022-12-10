ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-inmates performing in NYC venues through nonprofit musician mentor program

By Ellen Moynihan, New York Daily News
While locked up in Green Haven and Eastern Correctional Facilities, Chontay Smith taught himself how to play piano after drawing the keys on three sheets of paper he taped together and hung on the wall of his cell.

“I would just look at it, memorize it,” Smith, 48, recalled. “Every Sunday I would go to church, I would look at the guy’s hands, the piano was playing. When I would watch his hands I would mimic it in my mind… The language of the music started to get more clear to me.”

Since being released from prison last year, Smith has been a mentee in Music on the Inside, an organization that pairs recently released or still incarcerated teens and adults with professional musicians, and Smith will be performing for the group’s annual benefit concert on Sunday.

The concert honors David Rothenberg, founder of the Fortune Society, another group that assists people leaving prison, and will be held online and in person at 62 Cooper Square in the East Village. The event will feature renowned jazz musicians and mentees and is called “Swing That Music,” after the 1930s Louis Armstrong song, a nod to Music on the Inside’s origins.

“I learned he [Armstrong] got his first real music lessons when he was confined,” said MOTI founder Alina Bloomgarden. “At first they treated him like he was not a very worthy kid but he showed so much interest in music. I thought ‘What are we doing for incarcerated youth?’.”

“People need jobs and housing, but people also need to feel happy and like a human being again and feel connected,” she said.

Music on the Inside began in 2016 with lessons at Rikers Island, the Queensboro Correctional Facility and the Edgecombe Residential Treatment Facility, and now has between 15-19 mentees, most in New York as well as Philadelphia and Georgia, said Bloomgarden, who was also the founding producer of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The group is always expanding in number and location, said outreach coordinator Mikell Green-Grand, who will be meeting new mentees in Baltimore and the Washington, D.C. area later this month.

“You never know where it is. I went into a store one day ordering a sandwich and soup and was talking on the phone about the program. Someone across the counter pulled me aside and thought it might benefit him,” said Green-Grand. “We’re just starting to provide him with music lessons.”

The group not only provides a musical education, but a valuable lifeline for those adjusting to life outside of prison walls, say participants.

Smith calls the experience “life changing.”

“There are no programs out there that help you develop what you have. Society has no room for that, you’ve got to hit the ground running,” said Smith, who entered prison at age 21 for an undisclosed crime and came out at 47.

“They’re working with what I have and they’ve provided me with a hand to pull me up, not push me down. It’s like a family. It’s a very strong community.”

Another performer at Sunday’s event will be Dawud Rahman, playing with the Oscar Feldman Ensemble alongside his mentor Barbara Siesel.

Soon after Dawud Rahman went to prison for assault, manslaughter, kidnapping and murder in 1973, his brother sent him a flute, and he later found the saxophone as an inmate in a band program. Shortly after being released in 2019, Rahman began to participate in musical open mics at the Fortune Society.

“I played along with the operator of the program and I guess he saw some potential,” said Rahman, 72. “He recommended me being involved with the MOTI program.”

Rahman and Siesel began to meet in the summer of 2020.

“It was great to meet Dawud and take that journey with him,” said Siesel. “Watching someone kind of get their feet on the ground and being not inside, so much more confident, aware of what’s going on, connected to other people, making music.”

“I’m very pleased and grateful for the people and the activity in my life,” said Rahman.

“My involvement in music was influential and beneficial in dealing with life in general, the technical instruction, the mentorship of the professional,” said Rahman. “Wherever I had dissatisfaction in life I think I’ve come more towards being satisfied.”

