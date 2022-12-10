Missouri high school football 2022 championships recap

By Nate Latsch

The 2022 Missouri high school football season was another eventful one full of record-breaking performances, heart-stopping moments and remarkable championship runs.

CBC, St. Mary's and East Buchanan all won their second straight state championships, with St. Mary's moving up a classification to do so, while Francis Howell and Cardinal Ritter capped off their unforgettable undefeated seasons with the first football state titles in school history.

The 2022 season was a lot of fun in the Show-Me State and SBLive was proud of our coverage as we continue to grow and highlight high school sports throughout Missouri.

We wanted to take a quick look back at the seven Missouri State High School Activities Association football championships – all of which we covered with stories and photo galleries. (Special thank you to writer Brock Nelson and photographers David Smith and Ron and Lisa Rigdon for all their hard work over two weekends.)

Enjoy.

CBC captured its second straight Class 6 title with a thrilling OT win. David Smith photo

COLUMBIA – Jeremiyah Love and the Christian Brothers College High School senior class left their mark on Missouri high school football on Saturday night at Faurot Field.

The Cadets overcame an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit, sweated out two game-winning field goal attempts by Lee’s Summit North at the end of regulation and then pulled out an 35-28 victory in overtime on Love’s fifth touchdown of the game to win their second straight Missouri Class 6 championship. READ MORE

Francis Howell celebrated its first state football championship. David Smith photo

COLUMBIA – Before Adam Shipley could turn his full attention to Francis Howell’s opponent in the Missouri Class 5 championship game, Fort Osage, he wanted to first take a look back at the Vikings’ semifinal game at Carthage.

“There were a lot of opportunities last week against Carthage where he could have kept the ball on some of his reads,” Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “We went into preparation (and) he was still wanting to watch Carthage and get better from it.”

It worked. The Vikings’ junior quarterback had a game he’ll never forget as he ran for a career-high 245 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 89 yards and two scores in Howell’s dominating 49-21 victory over Fort Osage on Friday night at Faurot Field. READ MORE

The St. Mary's Dragons won their second straight state title. David Smith photo

COLUMBIA – When Jamal Roberts, Chase Hendricks and their classmates arrived at St. Mary’s as freshmen back in the fall of 2019, they talked about winning a state football championship as seniors.

The Dragons accomplished that goal a year early, as juniors a year ago, but Roberts, Hendricks and St. Mary’s Class of 2023 added to their legacy on Friday by defeating St. Dominic 42-0 in the Missouri Class 4 championship game at Faurot Field for the school’s second straight state title. READ MORE

Cardinal Ritter captured its first state football championship. Ron Rigdon photo

COLUMBIA – The Cardinal Ritter football team’s road to its first state football championship was a long and arduous journey.

Since walking off Faurot Field as the Class 3 runner-ups back in 2018, the Lions had their 2019 season taken away after using an ineligible player in the season opener, then suffered heartbreaking losses in the semifinals in each of the last two seasons.

On Saturday afternoon, five years after their last appearance in Columbia, Cardinal Ritter walked off Faurot Field this time as the Missouri Class 3 champions following a convincing 46-7 win over Reeds Spring to cap off an undefeated 14-0 season. READ MORE

Blair Oaks won its second state title in three seasons. David Smith photo

COLUMBIA – Dylan Hair capped off his record-setting high school career with another signature performance on Friday.

In a season where the Blair Oaks standout senior quarterback amassed more than 4,000 yards, Hair wrote an unforgettable final chapter, accounting for 341 total yards and five touchdowns to lead Blair Oaks to a 32-27 come-from-behind victory over Lamar in the Missouri Class 2 championship game. READ MORE

East Buchanan had a dominant performance to win the state title. Ron Rigdon photo

COLUMBIA — Bulldogs are often described as scrappy, determined, and tough. The East Buchanan Bulldogs embody all of these traits, but they do have a leg up on the rest of the crowd.

Not many Bulldogs are back-to-back state champions.

The Bulldogs trounced the Adrian Blackhawks 42-0 on Saturday, securing yet another Missouri Class 1 football championship. READ MORE

North Andrew captured the Missouri 8-man championship. David Smith photo

COLUMBIA – It may have been a battle of the birds at Faurot Field on Thursday, but the North Andrew Cardinals opted to keep the game on the ground.

The Cardinals ran away with this one, finishing off a perfect season with a 54-24 victory over the Bishop LeBlond Eagles in the Missouri 8-man football championship game. READ MORE

