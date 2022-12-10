Holy Cross beautifully executes RB pop pass on 4th-and-short to score an epic touchdown

The FCS quarterfinals continued to provide on Saturday with an amazing trick play on fourth down for Holy Cross.

During the team’s game with top-ranked South Dakota State, the Crusaders executed a running back pop pass for a touchdown.

Holy Cross running back Tyler Purdy took the handoff on 4th-and-1 and found a wide-open tight end in Sean Morris. Purdy’s 27-yard touchdown strike helped give the Crusaders the lead midway through the second quarter.

Usually, it’s ill-advised to run trick plays with that little yardage between you and the first down. However, Holy Cross drew up the perfect formation, and the gamble paid off big time.

The undefeated Crusaders certainly didn’t get to where they are this season playing it safe all of the time.

Holy Cross should keep this trick play in its back pocket for next season. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.