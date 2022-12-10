ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Holy Cross beautifully executes RB pop pass on 4th-and-short to score an epic touchdown

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhV3A_0jeLrIfW00

The FCS quarterfinals continued to provide on Saturday with an amazing trick play on fourth down for Holy Cross.

During the team’s game with top-ranked South Dakota State, the Crusaders executed a running back pop pass for a touchdown.

Holy Cross running back Tyler Purdy took the handoff on 4th-and-1 and found a wide-open tight end in Sean Morris. Purdy’s 27-yard touchdown strike helped give the Crusaders the lead midway through the second quarter.

Usually, it’s ill-advised to run trick plays with that little yardage between you and the first down. However, Holy Cross drew up the perfect formation, and the gamble paid off big time.

The undefeated Crusaders certainly didn’t get to where they are this season playing it safe all of the time.

Holy Cross should keep this trick play in its back pocket for next season. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Football team's success helped keep St. Bernard's High School open

FITCHBURG - They say football is a game of inches. For students, faculty and staff at St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg it's more like a lifeline. "It was very dire. We were inches away from closure in June of 2019. We were told by (the Worcester Archdiocese) if our enrollment dropped below 100 students, they would have to close us instantly," Principal Linda Anderson said. And it did drop below 100, but one Hail Mary no one anticipated was a small group of football players. There are only 25 of them on the team. That's barely enough...
FITCHBURG, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!

Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
BOSTON, MA
insideradio.com

Night Host Mike Mutnansky Latest Departure As Audacy Revamps WEEI.

With the end of 2023 approaching, Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) is shaking up its on-air line-up. The next departure is night host Mike Mutnansky, who announced his impending exit on Twitter. “Some news - next week will be my final week at WEEI,” Mutnansky tweeted Tuesday evening. “Station management informed me last week they are not renewing my deal for 2023.”
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm

A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall

The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
vanyaland.com

RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died

The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
BOSTON, MA
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Chan Medical School, Lahey Hospital to open regional medical campus in Burlington

WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Chan Medical School is expanding to eastern Massachusetts with a new regional medical campus. UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement to open UMass Chan-Lahey in Burlington. Its first class of 25 students will begin in August 2024. Those students will have a special focus on leadership, health systems science and inter-professional education.
BURLINGTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Dynasty coming to an end with restaurant closing Jan. 21

The restaurant offerings in Hopkinton will be a little less diverse next year. After 30 years of serving local residents Chinese and Japanese food, the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant and Lounge will close on Jan. 21. “We are getting older, our lease is expiring and the pandemic changed a lot of...
HOPKINTON, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
FUN 107

Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?

Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
RANDOLPH, MA
liveboston617.org

Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments

Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Northampton marijuana shop The Source closes; 1st shutdown for state’s cannabis industry

The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. in Northampton that opened only in March, will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy