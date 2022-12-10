Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Bassitt, Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have found their long-awaited entry point into the starting-pitching market, agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt, a source confirmed to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal has not yet been made official by the club. Starting pitching was the Blue Jays’...
MLB
Lorenzen joins Tigers on 1-year deal (source)
Hours after the Tigers officially announced the signing of one veteran starting pitcher, they’ve added another, agreeing to terms Wednesday on a one-year, $8.5 million contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The Tigers have not confirmed the deal, which includes $1.5 million in...
MLB
Pierce Johnson, Rockies finalize 1-year deal
DENVER -- The Rockies announced a one-year deal with Colorado native Pierce Johnson on Tuesday to bolster their right-handed relief corps. The club did not disclose the value of the contract, but a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand the deal is worth $5 million. The agreement with Johnson, 31, who...
MLB
Syndergaard, Dodgers agree to 1-year, $13 million deal (source)
LOS ANGELES -- Finding starting pitching depth was the top priority for the Dodgers this offseason. They found some on Wednesday, signing right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million deal, multiple sources told MLB.com. The deal is not official and the club has not yet confirmed the move. After...
MLB
Twins agree to 3-year deal with veteran backstop Vázquez (source)
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins filled one of their most pressing offseason needs by agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with veteran catcher Christian Vázquez on Monday, pending completion of a physical, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by MLB...
MLB
Backstop swap: Murphy to ATL, Contreras to Crew in 3-way deal
ATLANTA -- Sean Murphy is the Braves’ new catcher of the future. Murphy was acquired from the A’s on Monday afternoon as part of a three-team deal that also included the Brewers. To land the highly regarded catcher, the Braves parted ways with All-Star catcher William Contreras and the club’s top-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline), left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller.
MLB
Where things stand for Cubs after big deals around MLB
CHICAGO -- Before exiting the Winter Meetings last week, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer learned that All-Star catcher Willson Contreras had signed a five-year deal with the rival Cardinals. Contreras' departure was expected, but the news once again highlighted Chicago's need for offense. "We'll certainly be active and...
MLB
Correa agrees to 13-year megadeal with Giants (source)
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants finally got their superstar. After coming up short in their pursuit of the reigning American League MVP, the Giants won the Carlos Correa sweepstakes, agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the star shortstop, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal has no opt-out and a full no-trade clause. The club has not confirmed the move.
MLB
Giants reach two-year deal with Stripling
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants continued to stockpile rotation depth Tuesday, agreeing to terms with veteran right-hander Ross Stripling on a two-year Major League contract worth $25 million, which includes an opt-out clause following the 2023 season. Stripling will make $7.5 million in '23 and $12.5 million in '24. He...
MLB
What's next for Padres after Bogaerts deal?
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On Friday, Xander Bogaerts finalized his 11-year deal with the Padres, a contract with no opt-outs and a no-trade clause that will keep him in San Diego through the 2033 season. To me, the aftermath of that deal is just as fascinating as the contract itself.
MLB
Brewers get All-Star William Contreras in 3-way deal
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers upgraded their catching situation on Monday and, maybe, made some of their fans feel a little bit better about the Josh Hader trade. In a three-team trade between Oakland, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the Crew managed to flip one of the prospects they picked up from the Padres for Hader -- speedy, slap-hitting outfielder Esteury Ruiz -- for an All-Star catcher with five years of contractual control in William Contreras, plus two relief pitchers -- one of the Major League variety and one a Minor Leaguer.
MLB
With no more shift, look for this player to rake
On Sept. 25, Corey Seager stepped to the plate against Cleveland’s Aaron Civale, and laced a hard-hit line drive to right field at 108 mph off the bat. This particular combination of exit velocity and launch angle has been a hit nearly 90 percent of the time since 2015; throw in the fact that it was hit to short right field, and it had been a hit for pretty much the entirety of baseball history before the last decade.
MLB
7 takeaways from Correa’s big deal
The next biggest free-agent shoe, it has dropped: Late Tuesday night, Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants came to terms on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed. It’s a stunning deal, another in a long line of them this offseason, and one that will have ramifications for years to come.
MLB
Lots of top prospects to appear at Cubs Convention
CHICAGO -- During the final homestand of the season, the Cubs hosted a group of prospects at Wrigley Field before the arrival of the offseason. It was a chance for them to soak in the atmosphere of what could one day be their home ballpark. "We definitely go out on...
MLB
How does Correa's signing impact Crawford?
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants had plenty of holes entering this offseason, but shortstop wasn’t necessarily one of them. Brandon Crawford was coming off a down year, but he played brilliant defense down the stretch, stoking optimism that he’d be able to return to form in 2023, the final year of the two-year, $32 million extension he signed in August '21.
MLB
Dodgers play long game with trade for Feyereisen
LOS ANGELES -- While other teams in the National League continue to make splashes in the trade and free-agent markets, the Dodgers have remained patient, instead making deals to help improve the margins of their roster. On Wednesday, the Dodgers swung a trade with the Rays to acquire right-handed reliever...
MLB
A new Boyd embarks on second chapter with Tigers
DETROIT -- The voice, the optimism, the team-first mentality, the belief that his best baseball is ahead, it all sounded familiar as Matthew Boyd talked on a Zoom call with reporters about his return to the Tigers. For a minute, it was like he had never left. “I believe this...
MLB
No. 2 prospect eyes '23 White Sox roster spot
CHICAGO -- Anybody who has viewed Oscar Colas’ Instagram account over the past two months understands that the No. 2 White Sox prospect and No. 95 prospect overall, per MLB Pipeline, had very little down time after his breakout 2022 Minor League campaign. What was the reasoning for Colas’...
MLB
Red Sox president talks 'difficult' loss of Bogaerts
BOSTON -- Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy grew up roughly a mile away from Fenway Park. The fact that fans are upset about Xander Bogaerts exercising his rights as a free agent and signing an 11-year, $280-million contract with the Padres didn’t catch him off guard. Kennedy, of all...
MLB
What is the Astros’ plan at catcher in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After showing interest in free-agent catcher Willson Contreras, who signed with the Cardinals, and A’s catcher Sean Murphy, who was traded to the Braves, and with Christian Vázquez agreeing to a deal with the Twins, the Astros appear to be content heading into 2023 with Martín Maldonado as their starting catcher once again. Prospects Korey Lee and Yainer Diaz will battle for playing time in a backup role.
Comments / 0