MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers upgraded their catching situation on Monday and, maybe, made some of their fans feel a little bit better about the Josh Hader trade. In a three-team trade between Oakland, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the Crew managed to flip one of the prospects they picked up from the Padres for Hader -- speedy, slap-hitting outfielder Esteury Ruiz -- for an All-Star catcher with five years of contractual control in William Contreras, plus two relief pitchers -- one of the Major League variety and one a Minor Leaguer.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO