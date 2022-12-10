North Shore vs. Westlake football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online

Watch and follow live as two unbeaten Texas football powerhouses battle for berth in the UIL 6A DI state championship

Both North Shore and Westlake have yet to lose a game this season, but something has to give when the two face off in the Texas UIL Class 6A Division I state semifinals on Saturday.

With 54 consecutive wins under their belt, the Westlake Chaparrals have the longest active win streak in the country. That likely doesn't scare the North Shore Mustangs though, who are looking to extend their own win streak to 28 straight games.

The last time these two met in the 2020 6A Division 1 semifinals, Westlake needed a fourth-and-1 touchdown run with less than two minutes on the clock to eke out a 24-21 win.

Now, the two are set to run it back with a spot in next week's state championship game on the line.

Will the Chapparals get the last laugh again, or will it be North Shore moving on to the state title game this time?

HOW TO WATCH

What : The North Shore Mustangs take on the Westlake Chaparrals in a state semifinal battle of unbeaten Texas Class 6A juggernauts.

When : 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 10

Where : Rice Stadium | Houston, Texas

How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network .

Live score updates: Follow the game on SBLive Sports for live score updates

North Shore (14-0) knocked off Duncanville in last year's Class 6A Division I state championship game and has kept that momentum rolling all season.

With only three games this year won by less than 10 points, the Mustangs look like a team destined to return to the big game and take home their fourth championship in the past five years.

On top of a high-powered offense, their defense is anchored by a line with two 4-star recruits in Texas A&M commit Denver Harris and Texas commit Kristopher Ross.

Westlake (14-0) is no stranger to state championships either. The Chaparrals have won three consecutive Class 6A state titles (Division 1 in 2020; Division 2 in 2019 and 2021) and have looked like a team on a mission for their fourth this entire season.

They too boast a star-studded roster, with a list of top recruits on both sides of the ball. The offense is led by senior receivers Jaden Greathouse, a Notre Dame commit, and Keaton Kubecka, a Kansas commit, and the defense is anchored by interior lineman and Texas commit TJ Shanahan as well as edge rusher and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek.

With a combined 28 wins and no losses and some of the nation's best recruits, this game has all the makings of another instant classic.

