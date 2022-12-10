ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, TX

North Shore vs. Westlake football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qn4sd_0jeLqzI200

Watch and follow live as two unbeaten Texas football powerhouses battle for berth in the UIL 6A DI state championship

Both North Shore and Westlake have yet to lose a game this season, but something has to give when the two face off in the Texas UIL Class 6A Division I state semifinals on Saturday.

With 54 consecutive wins under their belt, the Westlake Chaparrals have the longest active win streak in the country. That likely doesn't scare the North Shore Mustangs though, who are looking to extend their own win streak to 28 straight games.

The last time these two met in the 2020 6A Division 1 semifinals, Westlake needed a fourth-and-1 touchdown run with less than two minutes on the clock to eke out a 24-21 win.

Now, the two are set to run it back with a spot in next week's state championship game on the line.

Will the Chapparals get the last laugh again, or will it be North Shore moving on to the state title game this time?

Don't wait until Monday to find out.

Click here to watch the North Shore vs. Westlake game live on the NFHS Network .

HOW TO WATCH

What : The North Shore Mustangs take on the Westlake Chaparrals in a state semifinal battle of unbeaten Texas Class 6A juggernauts.

When : 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 10

Where : Rice Stadium | Houston, Texas

How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network .

Live score updates: Follow the game on SBLive Sports for live score updates

More coverage : SBLive Sports features in-depth coverage of Texas high school football , including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on SBLive's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App . Bookmark the SBLive Texas homepage for complete coverage.

North Shore (14-0) knocked off Duncanville in last year's Class 6A Division I state championship game and has kept that momentum rolling all season.

With only three games this year won by less than 10 points, the Mustangs look like a team destined to return to the big game and take home their fourth championship in the past five years.

On top of a high-powered offense, their defense is anchored by a line with two 4-star recruits in Texas A&M commit Denver Harris and Texas commit Kristopher Ross.

Westlake (14-0) is no stranger to state championships either. The Chaparrals have won three consecutive Class 6A state titles (Division 1 in 2020; Division 2 in 2019 and 2021) and have looked like a team on a mission for their fourth this entire season.

They too boast a star-studded roster, with a list of top recruits on both sides of the ball. The offense is led by senior receivers Jaden Greathouse, a Notre Dame commit, and Keaton Kubecka, a Kansas commit, and the defense is anchored by interior lineman and Texas commit TJ Shanahan as well as edge rusher and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek.

With a combined 28 wins and no losses and some of the nation's best recruits, this game has all the makings of another instant classic.

Be sure to catch all the action live.

Click here to watch the North Shore vs. Westlake state semifinal live on the NFHS Network .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hopkintonindependent.com

MacDonald heads to College Football Playoff with TCU

Christian MacDonald, a walk-on wide receiver on the football team at Texas Christian University, was confident the Horned Frogs would have a strong 2022 season after a disappointing 2021. Little did he know how well things would go. TCU won its first 12 games and, despite an overtime loss in the Big 12 Championship Game, secured one of the coveted four spots in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
cbs19.tv

Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Plano Football Coach Resigns

After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
PLANO, TX
brproud.com

Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

LIVE RADAR: Severe Weather Threat, Warnings Move East of DFW

Millions of North Texas residents experienced heavy rain and tornadoes as a strong storm system blew through the area on Tuesday. The National Weather Service warned of the potential for severe storms well before dawn, issuing a Tornado Watch for dozens of North Texas counties from about 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. The watch included the counties of Archer, Brown, Clay, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise, and Young.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Frisco Landing To Open In Spring 2023

The University of North Texas (UNT) at Frisco has announced that it will open its first-ever permanent building on campus, Frisco Landing, on January 17, 2023. Frisco Landing, which cost around $100 million to build, is a building that UNT at Frisco says was designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty members and students.
FRISCO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CandysDirt

A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe

There is never a dull moment in Texas real estate, and regardless of what the Fed does with interest rates, we are always in our own world. This drop-dead gorgeous Southlake modern Mediterranean is a case in point. A few weeks ago, I got a hot tip about a multimillion-dollar...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Axios

Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point

Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?

Last week I wrote about a Dallas restaurant supposedly home to ghosts. But this may not be the only haunted site in Dallas- there is also a haunted hotel. The Adolphus Hotel, located at 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city.
DALLAS, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy