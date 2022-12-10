Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Family of dead activist to take Palestinian Authority to ICC
The family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat will submit a case Thursday to the International Criminal Court accusing top Palestinian officials over his death in custody, relatives told AFP. Banat, a leading critic of the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmud Abbas, died in June 2021 after being dragged from his home in the occupied West Bank by security forces. The activist's brother, Ghassan Banat, said their release earlier this year left him believing "there is no justice enforcement."
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kursk airbase in Russia hit, Ukraine official claims; Canada resumes Nord Stream sanctions
Zelenskiy adviser says an ‘unknown drone’ struck a military facility in western Russia; Canada says Vladimir Putin never intended to return gas pipeline to full operation
Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine
KYIV, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia ruled out a "Christmas ceasefire" after nearly 10 months of war in Ukraine and rejected a call by Kyiv to start withdrawing troops by Christmas as a step to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.
Ukraine's allies pledge over 1 billion euros in immediate winter aid
PARIS (Reuters) - Some 70 countries and institutions worldwide pledged more than 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) in immediate aid to help Ukraine get through a harsh winter as Russian forces batter its energy grid and other critical civilian infrastructure. France hosted the global meeting to discuss what could be...
Burning through ammo, Russia using 40-year-old rounds, U.S. official says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. "They have drawn from (Russia's) aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that they are willing...
European Parliament kicks out VP Kaili over Qatar graft scandal
STRASBOURG (Reuters) -The European Parliament removed Greek MEP Eva Kaili as a vice president of the assembly on Tuesday after she was accused of accepting bribes from Qatar in one of the biggest graft scandals to hit Brussels. Kaili has denied any wrongdoing, but European lawmakers have moved rapidly to...
Four dead after migrant boat capsizes off English coast
DOVER, England (Reuters) - A small boat loaded with migrants heading for British shores from France capsized in the freezing waters of the English Channel early on Wednesday, resulting in four deaths, the British government said. Lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams working with the French and British navies responded to...
