Sacramento, CA

Sacramento State’s Marcus Fulcher celebrated a touchdown in the FCS quarterfinals by pretending to chug a fan’s beer

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Sacramento State running back Marcus Fulcher decided to live up to the old Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett axiom: it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

On a touchdown celebration during Saturday’s wild 66-63 FCS quarterfinals loss to Incarnate Word, Fulcher grabbed a Hornets fan’s beer and pretended to take a sip before returning to the gridiron.

Anyone could’ve used liquid support after watching this bonkers contest that featured 57 points scored cumulatively in the fourth quarter alone.

While Sacramento State lost and will now see coach Troy Taylor head to Stanford, the Hornets can be proud they even survived this marathon of a quarterfinals game.

Sacramento State (well, the players 21 and over, anyway) can now drink away their sorrows as the team loses its playoff hunt and coach in the same day.

Although, Fulcher would probably argue that there’s always something to celebrate with fans nearby who can pick up the tab.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

