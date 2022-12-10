ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
The Jewish Press

US Attacks Iranian Targets in Eastern Syria

Coalition forces led by the United States attacked Iranian targets near the city of Deir ez-Zor on the banks of the Euphrates River, 450 km northeast of the capital Damascus, opposition forces in Syria reported Wednesday night. So far there is no official confirmation of the attack. According to the...
The Jewish Press

IDF Chief Hints Israel Hit Iranian Arms Convoy on Syria-Iraq Border

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi appeared to confirm on Wednesday that Israel was behind an Nov. 8 air strike on a truck convoy from Iraq to Syria. Speaking at Reichman University in Herzliya, Kochavi said, “We could have not known, a number of weeks ago, about the Syrian convoy moving from Iraq to Syria. We could have not known what was in there. We could have not known that among 25 trucks, this is the truck—truck number eight—that is the truck with the weapons.”
The Jewish Press

Palestinians’ World Cup Propaganda Win

While only a minority of Americans is closely following the World Cup soccer championships, the rest of the world, as it does every four years, is going crazy over it. And, as always in international sports events where nationalism is mixed with the passion that fans feel for their favorite teams, unpleasantness emerged in Qatar. This one involved the Palestinians.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Turkey Detains 44 Suspects Allegedly Linked to Israel’s Mossad

Turkish security personnel have detained 44 people on suspicion of spying on Palestinian Arabs living in the country for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, according to the Arabic-language edition of the local Daily Sabah news outlet. The alleged suspects were accused of leaking information about Palestinian Authority expatriates living in...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE

