Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi appeared to confirm on Wednesday that Israel was behind an Nov. 8 air strike on a truck convoy from Iraq to Syria. Speaking at Reichman University in Herzliya, Kochavi said, “We could have not known, a number of weeks ago, about the Syrian convoy moving from Iraq to Syria. We could have not known what was in there. We could have not known that among 25 trucks, this is the truck—truck number eight—that is the truck with the weapons.”

20 HOURS AGO