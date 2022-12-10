Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Avicanna And Santé Cannabis Initiate Real-World Evidence Study On Musculoskeletal Pain And Inflammation With The RHO Phyto™ CBG Transdermal Gel
* AVICANNA AND SANTÉ CANNABIS INITIATE REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE STUDY ON MUSCULOSKELETAL PAIN AND INFLAMMATION WITH THE RHO PHYTO™ CBG TRANSDERMAL GEL TOPICAL PRODUCT
BRIEF-Novavax Announces Proposed $125 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock
* NOVAVAX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $125 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * NOVAVAX INC - PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING TO SELL UP TO $125 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK. * NOVAVAX INC - MAY USE NET PROCEEDS FROM COMMON STOCK OFFERING AND, IF CONSUMMATED, CONCURRENT OFFERING OF NOTES.
BRIEF-Willow Biosciences Inc- Company Is Well Positioned To Pursue Its Next Targeted Milestones For 2023
* WILLOW BIOSCIENCES INC- COMPANY IS WELL POSITIONED TO PURSUE ITS NEXT TARGETED MILESTONES FOR 2023
BRIEF-Vifor Pharma Says Remaining Publicly Held Registered Shares Cancelled
* CANCELLATION OF REMAINING PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF VIFOR PHARMA AG. * VIFOR PHARMA AG - COMMERCIAL COURT ST. GALLEN HAS CANCELLED (KRAFTLOS ERKLÄRT) ALL REMAINING PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF VIFOR WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.01 EACH.
BRIEF-Pason Increases Investment In Intelligent Wellhead Systems
* PASON SYSTEMS INC - HAS INCREASED ITS NON-CONTROLLING INVESTMENT IN INTELLIGENT WELLHEAD SYSTEMS INC. * PASON SYSTEMS INC - ACQUISITION OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF IWS FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $7.9 MILLION. * PASON SYSTEMS INC - AGREEMENT TO INVEST UP TO $25 MILLION IN PREFERRED SHARES
BRIEF-Keyera Increases Interest In Core Fort Saskatchewan Facilities, Announces Concurrent $200 Mln Bought Deal Equity Offering
* KEYERA INCREASES INTEREST IN CORE FORT SASKATCHEWAN FACILITIES, ANNOUNCES CONCURRENT $200 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL EQUITY OFFERING. * KEYERA CORP - TRANSACTION IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE. * KEYERA-ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL 21% WORKING INTEREST IN KEYERA FORT SASKATCHEWAN COMPLEX FROM PLAINS MIDSTREAM
BRIEF-Chorus Aviation Announces Redemption Of Its 6.00% Senior Debentures, Sale Of Two Wholly Owned Aircraft
* CHORUS AVIATION ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS 6.00% SENIOR DEBENTURES AND SALE OF TWO WHOLLY OWNED AIRCRAFT. * CHORUS AVIATION INC - SALE OF TWO AIRCRAFT, WHICH WERE PREVIOUSLY ON LEASE, GENERATED NET PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY US $53.5 MILLION. * CHORUS AVIATION INC - WILL REDEEM REMAINING $115 MILLION PRINCIPAL
BRIEF-Kiwetinohk Announces 2023 Budget, Provides Three-Year Outlook, Plans Normal Course Issuer Bid
* KIWETINOHK ANNOUNCES 2023 BUDGET, PROVIDES THREE-YEAR OUTLOOK, AND PLANS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID. * KIWETINOHK ENERGY CORP - INCREASING OWNED GAS PLANT PROCESSING CAPACITY TO SUPPORT HIGHER PRODUCTION BY SECOND HALF OF 2023. * KIWETINOHK ENERGY CORP - ANNUAL PRODUCTION SALES GROWTH EXPECTED BETWEEN ABOUT 20%-50% IN EACH OF
BRIEF-HEXO Corp Announces Share Consolidation
* HEXO - HAS FILED ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT IMPLEMENTING CONSOLIDATION ON BASIS OF 14 EXISTING PRE-CONSOLIDATION COMMON SHARES FOR EVERY ONE POST-CONSOLIDATION COMMON SHARE. * HEXO CORP - COMMON SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN TRADING ON A POST-CONSOLIDATION BASIS ON TSX AND NASDAQ ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 19
BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund Successfully Completes Major Cellhouse Repairs, Restarts Operations
* NORANDA INCOME FUND SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES MAJOR CELLHOUSE REPAIRS AND RESTARTS OPERATIONS
BRIEF-Mews Says Closes $185 Mln In Series C Funding Round
* MEWS CLOSES $185 MILLION IN FUNDRAISING TO TRANSFORM THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY FOR BRANDS AND THEIR GUESTS. * MEWS - LATEST FUNDING LED BY KINNEVIK AND GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT; AKHIL CHAINWALA FROM KINNEVIK, KIRK LEPKE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS TO JOIN BOARD
BRIEF-Woolworths Agrees To Sell 5.5% Of Endeavour Group
* AGREED TO SELL 5.5% OF ISSUED CAPITAL OF ENDEAVOUR GROUP VIA A BLOCK TRADE AT A PRICE OF A$6.46 PER SHARE. * WOOLWORTHS GROUP WILL RETAIN A 9.1% INTEREST IN ENDEAVOUR GROUP FOLLOWING SALE. * HAS NO CURRENT INTENTION TO UNDERTAKE A FURTHER SELLDOWN IN SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM
BRIEF-Fonet Bilgi Teknolojileri Signs Contract Worth 61.9 Mln Lira With Sanliurfa Provincial Directorate Of Health
* FONET BILGI TEKNOLOJILERI AS SIGNS CONTRACT WORTH 61.9 MILLION LIRA WITH SANLIURFA PROVINCIAL DIRECTORATE OF HEALTH
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Indirect Comparison of LUMEVOQ® Versus Natural History in ND4-LHON Patients in Peer-Reviewed Journal Ophthalmology and Therapy
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006010/en/ Figure 1: from Indirect Comparison of Lenadogene Nolparvovec Gene Therapy Versus Natural History in Patients with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Carrying the m.11778G>A MT-ND4 Mutation (Graphic: Business Wire)
Exclusive: Grab to implement cost cuts, cites uncertain macroeconomic situation - CEO in memo
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Ltd (GRAB.O), Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, is rolling out cost-cutting measures to cope with an uncertain macroeconomic situation, the Singapore-based company's chief executive told staff in a memo.
Read the full memo the CEO of Binance sent to staffers after the exchange was hit by more than $1 billion of withdrawals in a day amid the FTX fiasco
In the memo, CZ wrote that Binance expects "the next several months to be bumpy." He added that the company will "get past this challenging period."
Asia stocks follow Wall St down as Fed warns of higher rates
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares skidded Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as markets registered their dismay over the Federal Reserve’s warning that still higher interest rates are in store following its latest increase. Oil prices fell while U.S. futures edged higher. Japan reported its...
BRIEF-Fastpasscorp Lowers Expectations For 2022 Pre-Tax Profit
* NOW EXPECTS PRE-TAX LOSS OF DKK 1-2 MILLION WHEREAS PREVIOUS EXPECTATION WAS A RESULT AROUND DKK 0
U.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner PBF Energy (PBF.N) is closing out one of the best financial years in its history, a wild bounce back from the brink in April 2020 when fuel demand and gasoline prices cratered during the pandemic and the company's value swooned lower than what it had just paid to buy a California refinery.
MamaMancini's Holdings Inc <MMMB.O>: Profits of 3 cents announced for third quarter
12 December 2022 10:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by MamaMancini's Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported profits of 3 cents per share, 3 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -1 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $25.69 million, which is higher than the estimated $22.9 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the food processing peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $25.69 million from $10.85 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.02 -0.02 Missed Apr. 30 2022 0.00 0.00 Met Jan. 31 2022 -0.03 -0.04 Missed Oct. 31 2021 0.02 0.00 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 12 at 10:01 p.m.
