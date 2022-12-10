Suspect arrested in connection to Towson High School threats

Baltimore County Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the threats that Towson High School has received.

Charges are also pending against a second juvenile suspect in North Carolina.

Police state they have determined that no students, faculty or staff were in danger.

According to police, investigators believe the suspects intended to to incriminate an uninvolved juvenile with their actions.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a statement regarding the arrest.

"I'm extremely proud of work done by the Baltimore County Police Department in making these charges and getting to the bottom of the concerning situation at Towson High School. Any threat of violence is reprehensible, especially when targeted at a school community. Baltimore County will not tolerate these threats and has demonstrated that we will do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our children and educators."





Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

The identities of the suspects have not been released.