Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
IGN
Brawlhalla - Official Tezca Launch Trailer
Brawlhalla is an epic free-to-play platform fighting game. Tezca the Luchador joins the fight with his Battle Boots: a brand-new high mobility Weapon for stringing together multiple attacks. Tezca is available to use now in Brawlhalla available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Mac, and PC.
IGN
Forgotten Wolf School Gear
This page shows you how to get the new Witcher Gear added to The Witcher 3 based on the Netflix series, added in the Next-Gen update (v4.00). The quest begins at the Devil's Pit near Mulbrydale in Velen, and regardless of your choices will reward you with diagrams for the Netflix armor. Return to Kaer Morhen to complete the Scavenger Hunt for the remaining notes and diagrams - they're on a library shelf in the main hall - and you'll have everything you need to craft the Steel and Silver swords that go with the set as well as the Mastercrafted and Grandmaster versions of this gear as well.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2023. A sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game subtitled Fallen Order, Survivor catches up with fiery hero Cal Kestis when he’s a full-blown Jedi Knight. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available in a few editions and comes with a nice little preorder bonus (see it at Amazon). We have full details about the release below.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Removing Feature This Week
CD Projekt Red is removing a feature from Cyberpunk 2077 this week across all versions of the game, which is to say this impacts all players of the RPG across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Thankfully, the feature in question is not essential to the experience nor does its removal hinder the game itself in any way, however, it's a quality-of-life feature some players, especially those who worry about losing their saves, will miss.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Megan Fox left confused after posting her AI art generated selfies
Megan Fox did like so many other social media users this past week and generated a number of artificial intelligence created selfies with the aid of app Lensa, but she was a bit perplexed by the results.
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
IGN
Veiled Experts - Beta Test Teaser Trailer
Get a cinematic look at what to expect from the gameplay of Veiled Experts, an upcoming third-person strategic 5v5 multiplayer shooter whose beta test sign-ups start tomorrow, December 15. Search "Veiled Experts" on Steam to learn more.
Harry and Meghan: What to expect in the second volume of the Netflix series
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first part of their six-episode documentary series on Netflix, the streaming giant has given viewers a short preview of the second volume,The first three episodes of the highly anticipated series, Harry and Meghan, launched on Thursday morning (8 December), with the second volume containing the last three episodes set to drop on 15 December.A 30-second teaser available at the end of the third episode suggests they will focus on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as well as their decision to quit the monarchy and ultimately move to the US.A...
IGN
Process of Elimination - Official Story Trailer
Get another look at the characters and learn more about the story of Process of Elimination in this new trailer for the game. In Process of Elimination, 14 detectives have gathered to stop a heinous killer at large. But how do they know who to trust when the killer they seek could be any one of them? The game is afoot in Process of Elimination!
IGN
Luna Abyss - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer
Check out this exclusive new gameplay trailer for upcoming bullet-hell FPS, Luna Abyss. Here's a look at the game's mysterious environments, some action-packed combat, dialogue, and more. Luna Abyss is Bonsai Collective's debut game. Play as a prisoner who's been sentenced to explore a megastructure deep inside an alien moon....
IGN
Henry Cavill Confirms He Will Not Return as Superman: 'My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed'
After James Gunn announced that the master plan for new DC has been finalized, Henry Cavill has taken to Instagram to confirm that he will not be returning as Superman in this new era. Gunn took to Twitter later this week to announce that he and DC Studios co-president Peter...
IGN
Scream VI Teaser Trailer Sees Ghostface Terrorise New York City
The first teaser trailer for Scream VI is here, giving fans a glimpse of the next chilling chapter in the decades-long slasher saga as Ghostface sets out to unleash a new reign of terror in New York. The brief trailer takes the franchise to a new setting as it sees...
IGN
Diablo 4: Here's What Comes in Each Edition
Fans have been waiting a long time for a new installment, and it’s almost here. Diablo IV is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on June 6. It’s available to preorder now at a number of retailers (see it on Amazon). Read on for all the details you need to know about Preordering Diablo 4.
IGN
How to Get Costly Punch
Costly Punch is widely considered to be the best move in Crisis Core. While it has 38 base damage, this amount increases the more HP you have (with the slight exception of HP Breaks), meaning it can easily exceed 99,999 damage. This page of IGN’s Crisis Core guide details everything you need to know about it, including how it works, and how to get it.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Complete Edition Mods List
In addition to the various visual, performance, and technical improvements and some newly added content, The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update will include several community-made and community-inspired mods. Click the links below to jump into a specific section on the page:. The Witcher 3 Complete Edition - Mods List. While these...
IGN
BeamNG.drive - Official Johnson Valley Update 0.27 Trailer
BeamNG.drive is a dynamic soft-body physics vehicle simulator. BeamNG.drive has released the biggest update yet bringing new vehicles, new missions, and an all-new desert map called Johnson Valley. Johnson Valley is a top-tier destination for those in search of an off-road adventure, inspired by both its real-life counterpart in Southern California and the neighboring Kelso Dunes. BeamNG.drive's Johnson Valley Update 0.27 is available now for PC.
IGN
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - All Places of Power
Having trouble finding all the places of power in The Witcher 3? We’re here to help with footage of every location and how to find them! Whether it be White Orchard, Velen, Novigrad, Skellige, or Toussaint, we’ve got you covered with these handy tips. Make sure to try...
IGN
Evil West Wiki Guide
Upon completing the final boss fight you will automatically be thrust into the final cutscene, the credits, and finally New Game+. To continue playing that save, you will have to convert it into the New Game+ file. But worry not! All of the levels remain unlocked, so you can still jump around and finish gathering any missed items or collectibles.
