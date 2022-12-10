Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
wcn247.com
Jackson scores 12 as Seton Hall defeats Drexel 66-49
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tray Jackson scored 12 points off of the bench to lead the Seton Hall Pirates past the Drexel Dragons 66-49. The Pirates improved to 7-4 with the win and the Dragons fell to 5-6.
wcn247.com
Cards GM Steve Keim takes health-related leave of absence
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has taken a leave of absence from the organization because of a health-related issue. The team acknowledged Keim’s health issues on Wednesday, but didn’t elaborate. Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson will handle his duties on an interim basis. The team said it wouldn’t have any further comment on Keim’s health, citing privacy laws. The 50-year-old Keim has been with the Cardinals since 1999 and served as the team’s general manager since 2013.
wcn247.com
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Steven Pringle was 57. The Detroit Free Press says Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he drove through a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane. Pringle earlier this year told the Free Press that he had been in despair but he had an awakening while praying. He turned that despair into a bike shop in Kingsford, Michigan, where he fixed bikes, sold new ones and gave many away. A son says he's been “blown away” by the reaction to his father's death.
wcn247.com
Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania has been extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier. She went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005. Parlier’s family says she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven’t been found. Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison.
wcn247.com
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.
wcn247.com
Nevada flower listed as endangered at lithium mine site
RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have declared a Nevada wildflower endangered at the only place it’s known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries. The Fish and Wildlife Service formally listed Tiehm’s buckwheat Wednesday and designated 910 acres of critical habitat for the 6-inch-tall, yellow flower it says is on the brink of extinction. The listing at the mine site halfway between Reno and Las Vegas raises another potential hurdle for President Joe Biden’s “green energy” agenda. The mine developer says it has a plan that would allow the mine and the plant to co-exist.
wcn247.com
Transgender inmate on Missouri's death row asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy. Lawyers for 49-year-old Amber McLaughlin on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. Her lawyers are citing childhood abuse and mental health issues that the jury never heard about. McLaughlin was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. Her execution is scheduled for Jan. 3. The Washington-based Death Penalty Information Center says there is no known case of an openly transgender inmate being executed previously.
wcn247.com
3 men tied to leader of Whitmer kidnap plot face sentencing
Three men who forged an early alliance with the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor are facing potentially lengthy sentences for assisting him before the FBI disbanded the scheme in 2020. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar await scheduled sentencing Thursday. They were convicted in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, which carries a maximum term of 20 years. A judge must settle on a minimum sentence before the men are eligible for parole. Morrison, Musico and Bellar were members of a paramilitary group known as the Wolverine Watchmen that investigators had been watching for months. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was never physically harmed by the plot.
wcn247.com
Report: Texas AG sought driver license data on gender change
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Records obtained by The Washington Post show the office of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this summer sought data on how many people had changed the gender information on their driver’s license. Records obtained by the newspaper do not indicate why Paxton’s office made the request to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A DPS spokesperson told the Post that no data was ultimately handed over because it could not be accurately produced. Texas Republicans for years have been at the forefront of efforts to restrict the rights of transgender people. Civil rights attorneys said they worried the request was an attempt to create further restrictions.
wcn247.com
Giuliani avoids jail in dispute over payments to ex-wife
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has beaten a contempt order and avoided jail in an ongoing dispute over money he owes to his third wife, Judith Giuliani, as part of a divorce settlement reached three years ago. At a brief court hearing Monday, Giuliani said he’s making progress in paying the debt, though he and Judith remain far apart on how much he still owes for things like her country club memberships, condominium fees and healthcare. Judge Michael Katz lifted the contempt order he issued after Giuliani missed a September court date.
