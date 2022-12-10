Read full article on original website
WTVC
CSLA campus considered for temporary homeless housing for Hamilton County students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — As the holidays approach, the homeless population is growing with the recent Budgetel shut down, evicting almost 300 people from their temporary home. Now, one solution may be in the works for some of the most vulnerable living in that reality. More than 100 children...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Chattanooga Council Approves Funds to Aid Those Evicted from Budgetel
On Tuesday, the Chattanooga City Council voted to allocate $50,000 to provide temporary housing in area hotels for those displaced from the Budgetel. The vote came after a presentation from the city’s Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing and the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. The Hamilton County Commission will...
walkercountyga.gov
166 Home Subdivision Planned in northern Walker County
A 166 home development in northern Walker County recently received approval from the Board of Commissioners. The Happy Valley Farms subdivision will be located near the new Morning Pointe assisted living facility off Happy Valley Road. RP Homes, based out of Chattanooga, plans to construct 114 single family homes and...
WTVC
Officials, community members have open discussion about Airport Inn revitalization
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Tuesday city of Chattanooga employees, representatives from the Homeless Coalition, and community members gathered to have an open conversation about the city's plans to convert the Airport Inn into permanent supportive housing. “This adds 70 units of permanent supportive housing. And right now we have...
Crossville council to decide fate of low-income housing complex, Village Inn
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Crossville city council members are debating whether to purchase the low-income housing complex Crossville Village Inn for $450,000. The affordable housing complex has a complicated history, with roughly two dozen code violations. For the people who live there, however, it's their last resort. "There's folks there...
WTVC
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly vetoes "excessive" towing rate increases Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced he's vetoed proposed towing rate increases that he calls "excessive." City council passed an ordinance raising the maximum rates to $250 for towing vehicles during the day, and $275 on evenings and weekends. Mayor Kelly proposed an alternative, a daytime tow...
WTVC
Erlanger needs your help to fund their Pediatric Critical Care Vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Stephanie Wittler-Beavers talks about how the community can help Erlanger Health System fund their Pediatric Critical Care Vehicle. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
WTVC
A year later, McMinn County working to eliminate odor of Athens landfill for residents
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents of Athens Tennessee say it’s a scent you can smell from miles away away. It’s been almost one year since we first checked on the Meadow Branch Landfill and one resident says not much has changed. However, the county says they are...
WTVC
"Gray area:" Why wasn't East Ridge city code enforced for Budgetel before it closed?
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — As a judge lays out how the Budgetel in East Ridge can open once again there are questions about why a city ordinance already in place wasn’t being followed in the first place, and whose job it was to enforce it. "The roadmap to...
WTVCFOX
Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
WTVC
Red Bank coffee shop one of many businesses supported by grant from TVFCU
RED BANK, Tenn. — The sound of coffee can brighten anyone's day, but for one business it’s about more than just what they serve. And they are one of many local small businesses seeing thousands of dollars from the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union. "We are coffee with...
WTVC
Chattanooga man indicted in 2016 house fire that killed mother, CFD says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man has been indicted in a 2016 house fire that killed his mother by a Hamilton County grand jury, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. 32-year-ol Joshua Wells is accused of murdering his mother by setting her house on fire while she slept...
eastridgenewsonline.com
MedSTAT Supplies Donates Money to North Georgia First Responders for Overdose Drug
Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk and regional first responder partners accepted a life saving donation of $3,000 from MedStat Supplies for the purchase of NARCAN, a life saving medication that can reverse the effects of overdoses and exposure to opioids. Opioid abuse, especially fentanyl, is behind the 800 percent increase...
WTVC
Are proposed private school vouchers 'feasible' for low-income Hamilton County families?
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Governor Lee's education act provides 8,000 dollar vouchers to public school students to pay for private school tuition. One local lawmaker proposed legislation expanding the bill to include Hamilton County, but would it really help low income parents in Hamilton County?. "My mom and my...
12-12 Breaking: Charleston Seeks New Building
The signage at 9017 Hiwassee Street still reads "PET EMERGENCY" with thePhoto byor from Weichert Realty. Charleston News Break has been notified that Charleston, TN officials has an interest in possibly purchasing the former BMPEC Pet Emergency Clinic's located at 9017 Hiwasse Street (State highway 11, which is maintained by the State of Tennessee).
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Commission meeting recap
The County Commission met yesterday for a work session. Mayor Gary Davis discussed several topics with the Commissioners regarding future plans and the use of ARP Funds. The proposals made by the Mayor are a part of the quarterly reporting process required by the federal government. The government requires a proposal of how the County plans to spend the funds. Although the Mayor is proposing updates to the plan that was created last year, all expenditures will need approval from the full Commission before implementation.
WTVC
14-year-old sisters, former Budgetel residents lose mother to heart attack
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another tragedy has hit the people who used to call the Budgetel home. Two 14-year-old girls have lost their mother to a heart attack shortly after being displaced from the Budgetel Inn, according to Ellis Smith, the city's Director of Special Projects. 13 days after...
12-7 A Holiday Scam Too Close to Home?
Bowater Credit Union customers go on "High Alert" due to fraudulent phone calls with thePhoto byor from Arbaev, Defender. Bowater Credit Union customers are on high alert, while Small Business Saturday becomes a "Charleston Win". The General store has slashed prices on Fall items, and we have some inspections to note. We also have some arrests to report and events to go over. All of this and more in this "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" piece by Charleston News Break.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste
A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
