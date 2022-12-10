The County Commission met yesterday for a work session. Mayor Gary Davis discussed several topics with the Commissioners regarding future plans and the use of ARP Funds. The proposals made by the Mayor are a part of the quarterly reporting process required by the federal government. The government requires a proposal of how the County plans to spend the funds. Although the Mayor is proposing updates to the plan that was created last year, all expenditures will need approval from the full Commission before implementation.

