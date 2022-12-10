ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

Chattanooga Council Approves Funds to Aid Those Evicted from Budgetel

On Tuesday, the Chattanooga City Council voted to allocate $50,000 to provide temporary housing in area hotels for those displaced from the Budgetel. The vote came after a presentation from the city’s Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing and the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. The Hamilton County Commission will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
walkercountyga.gov

166 Home Subdivision Planned in northern Walker County

A 166 home development in northern Walker County recently received approval from the Board of Commissioners. The Happy Valley Farms subdivision will be located near the new Morning Pointe assisted living facility off Happy Valley Road. RP Homes, based out of Chattanooga, plans to construct 114 single family homes and...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Charleston News Break

12-12 Breaking: Charleston Seeks New Building

The signage at 9017 Hiwassee Street still reads "PET EMERGENCY" with thePhoto byor from Weichert Realty. Charleston News Break has been notified that Charleston, TN officials has an interest in possibly purchasing the former BMPEC Pet Emergency Clinic's located at 9017 Hiwasse Street (State highway 11, which is maintained by the State of Tennessee).
CHARLESTON, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County Commission meeting recap

The County Commission met yesterday for a work session. Mayor Gary Davis discussed several topics with the Commissioners regarding future plans and the use of ARP Funds. The proposals made by the Mayor are a part of the quarterly reporting process required by the federal government. The government requires a proposal of how the County plans to spend the funds. Although the Mayor is proposing updates to the plan that was created last year, all expenditures will need approval from the full Commission before implementation.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Charleston News Break

12-7 A Holiday Scam Too Close to Home?

Bowater Credit Union customers go on "High Alert" due to fraudulent phone calls with thePhoto byor from Arbaev, Defender. Bowater Credit Union customers are on high alert, while Small Business Saturday becomes a "Charleston Win". The General store has slashed prices on Fall items, and we have some inspections to note. We also have some arrests to report and events to go over. All of this and more in this "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" piece by Charleston News Break.
CHARLESTON, TN
wasteadvantagemag.com

Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste

A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN

