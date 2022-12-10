ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

A Master Blender Hoarded 40 Great Kentucky Whiskeys and Blended Them Into One Bottle

By Nicolas Stecher
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21H6HV_0jeLppQZ00

Itching for something in the world of ultra-rare whiskey but prefer the sweeter touch of American bourbon to the smoky profile of an Islay single malt? The Last Drop ’s latest Signature Blend is for you—if you can track down one of the just 1,458 bottles in existence.

It’s been the mission of the Last Drop Distillers, founded in London in 2008, to source only the rarest and most remarkable ultra-aged spirits, so far releasing 27 rums, Cognacs and whiskies from Scotland, America and Japan. Next up: Release No. 28, the result of diligent work by Drew Mayville, master blender at Sazerac , one of America’s oldest family-owned spirit producers and steward of hallowed whiskey brands from Pappy Van Winkle to Blanton’s, W.L. Weller and George T. Stagg.

For nearly two decades, Mayville has been squirreling away tiny measures of his favorite whiskeys distilled in Sazerac’s hallowed Buffalo Trace Distillery , with the aim of one day combining those precious straight bourbons and ryes into his magnum opus. Now, that day, finally has come: Released in September, the Last Drop Signature Blend: Release No. 28 , a blend of around 40 vintage liquids, is like a bourbon fanatic’s fever dream come to life, a bold and complex amalgamation of the best Kentucky straight whiskeys crafted in the most celebrated distillery in America, bottled unfiltered and uncut at 121.4 proof.

Mayville compares the end result to conducting a symphony, in which assembling components that perform beautifully on their own can, when coaxed and combined according to the right balance and harmony, together produce “a masterpiece.” Release No. 28 is certainly that—and, as with all offerings from the Last Drop, you’ll never see its like again. Which means, if you’re lucky enough to source a bottle, you might want to be prepared to pay well over the $3,999 suggested retail price.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Taste Test: Peyton Manning’s Latest Bourbon Is a Celebrity Whiskey Actually Worth Buying

Do we still care about celebrity spirits? The answer seems to be yes, but hopefully we can look pointedly at the pointless by now and realize that the liquid has to be good regardless of whose name is on the bottle. In the case of Sweetens Cove, co-founder Peyton Manning’s name might not be on the label, but he is arguably the most famous face behind the brand—and more importantly, the latest whiskey release is quite good. Actually, all of the whiskey from Sweetens Cove has been pretty good so far, from the inaugural Tennessee bourbon blend to last year’s Kennessee,...
GEORGIA STATE
Robb Report

The 21 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers, From Bourbon to Books

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re having trouble thinking of gift ideas for your friends and loved ones, you are like most of us. There is, however, something that most people (above the age of 21) always enjoy—a good bottle of the best whiskey. Of course, there are also lots of whiskey-adjacent things to consider as well, like glasses, flasks and even a whiskey bottle-shaped bird feeder for your ornithologist aunt. Here are 21 whiskey gift ideas covering all styles and categories, along...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

This New Irish Whiskey Is Made From a Kind of Barley Not Used Since the 1970s

Ireland’s Waterford Whisky is singularly focused on highlighting the concept of terroir in Irish whiskey, creating some interesting expressions along the way. The distillery’s latest release is all about the barley and its effects on flavor, specifically a resurrected variety that hasn’t been used in whiskey production since the ’70s. The things that give whiskey its flavor can be narrowed down to a few important elements—the type of barrel its aged in, the method of distillation, the water used to proof it and, perhaps most importantly, the type of grains that are used in the mashbill. Waterford pays very close attention...
Robb Report

Jim Beam Just Dropped a New Experimental Bourbon Made with Brown Rice

Jim Beam is arguably the biggest name in bourbon, but that doesn’t mean the distillery has been just churning out its bread-and-butter brands and swimming in piles of money. Actually, the latter part might be true, but that ample cash flow allows the team there to experiment with truly small-batch releases every now and then, like the new Distillers’ Share series. Distillers’ Share is Freddie Noe’s baby—he’s the eight generation master distiller, son of master distiller Fred Noe and grandson of legendary master distiller Booker Noe who created the Jim Beam Small Batch Collection (Booker’s, Knob Creek, Basil Hayden and Baker’s)....
KENTUCKY STATE
Robb Report

This 23-Year-Old Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Is Now the Most Expensive One Ever Sold at Auction

How much would you be be willing to pay for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle—maybe $2,000 or $3,000 tops? Apparently some people will pay much more than that, because a bottle of 23-year-old recently sold for $52,500 at auction, setting a new record for this extremely collectible unicorn whiskey brand. The auction took place at Sotheby’s in New York as part of a collection called Whisky & Whiskey | Seasonal Spirits and The Yamazaki 55. These bottles, which included rare expressions from The Macallan as well as the revered and virtually unobtainable Yamazaki 55, brought in the grand total of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Maya Devi

Man who had the World's Longest Nose was his generation's Elephant Man

A man has been found to have the world's longest nose measuring an astonishing 7.5 inches long. Thomas Wedders, commonly known as Thomas Wadhouse, an English Circus Performer, has been recognized for having a 19 centimeters long nose by Guinness World Record. He was considered an elephant man during his time.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
Looper

Why American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Has Gone Back To Sellers To Give Them More Money

History's programming lineup has included some truly memorable — for better or worse — titles, from "Pawn Stars" to "Ancient Aliens." When looking at the channel's offerings as a whole, "American Pickers" is undeniably among the very best. Week after week since 2010, the show's hosts have ventured across much of the continental United States with antiques of all shapes, sizes, ages, and uses on their minds. After all, what better way to understand humanity's history than through the inventions of yesteryear that played a role in bringing us to the modern day?
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Golf Digest

Watch John Daly belly flop into Trump Doral water hazard as permanent summer vacation rolls on

This weekend, as many of the world’s finest tracks lay motionless under a blanket of snow and ice, John Day—per John Day MO—was living it up in the Sunshine State. The two-time major winner was seen enjoying his permanent summer vacation, belly flopping into a water hazard while playing the Trump Touring Pro Weekend at Trump Doral. Behold the form. Witness the majesty.
DORAL, FL
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy