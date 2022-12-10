ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘RRR’ Costume Designer Stayed True to 1920s Fashion for the Film’s Epic Dance-Off

By Fawnia Soo Hoo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ld3LD_0jeLpnuL00

The dance-off is a riveting, time-honored combat scenario — and no more so than in the exhilarating “Naatu Naatu” (“spice”) extravaganza in the Indian Telugu-language blockbuster RRR . In director S.S. Rajamouli’s 1920s-set action drama epic, the musical number pits the lead duo, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) — based on real-life anti-colonialist revolutionaries — against an army of smug British colonizers.

The battle kicks off after the pair — still unaware of each other’s true identities and intentions — embark on another classic movie theme: a pure bromance, with Raju helping his new best friend impress a love interest, the governor’s niece Jenny (Olivia Morris). After Bheem, still outfitted in his Muslim shalwar kameez disguise, accepts her invitation to an afternoon dance at the Gymkhana Club, Raju graciously offers one of his suits. After all, as a member of the Indian Imperial Police, albeit undercover, Raju is accustomed to British dress codes.

More from The Hollywood Reporter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vf90d_0jeLpnuL00
Olivia Morris (center) joins Charan and Rao in the dance sequence in a lace and satin crepe gown inspired by the kanakambaram, or “firecracker flower.”

Clad in double-breasted, slim-cut jackets and high-waist, pleated trousers, the outsiders make their requisite slow-walk into the fete. “You look amazing in your suit,” says Jenny, fawning over Bheem, as she ignores smarmy self-proclaimed “best dancer,” Jake (Eduard Buhac). Bheem, in a ’20s on-trend windowpane plaid, remains the dapper focal point, while Raju plays wingman in a smooth coffee hue.

With their superhero physiques, the pair’s tailored suiting feels forward-thinking and revolutionary (pun intended) compared to the British men’s more traditional three-piece suits and tuxedo tails. But costume designer Rama Rajamouli emphasizes that she maintained period authenticity, which she found to be the biggest challenge — especially after her last two collaborations with the director (also her spouse) in the fantasy genre.

Pulling off the pivotal dance sequence was no small feat, requiring a team of 12 arriving four days before the approximate 16-day shoot in Kiev. Rajamouli estimates they custom-made “between 120 and 140” ball gowns in India, while purchasing and altering around 100 in Kiev for background. The ladies’ pastel palette, in a limited range of hues, reflects British women’s fashion in India at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ef30B_0jeLpnuL00
Charan (left) and Rao wore six suits during the sequence, including more tailored fits for dialogue scenes.

For each hero, Rajamouli custom-designed six suits in a breathable, non-wrinkle cotton French terry. Choreographer Prem Rakshith even built the dance around Rajamouli’s costuming. The “just standing and talking” scenes required tailored-to-fit ensembles, “so that they look good,” says the costume designer. Roomier suits then allowed for the high-octane dance carnage, which filtered down to Raju versus Bheem, with the former faking a leg cramp to, again, help his besotted friend win Jenny’s heart — and the contest.

This story first appeared in a December stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe .

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Tom Cruise Snubbed After Returning Past Awards

Tom Cruise did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, which itself was nominated in the best drama category. The snub comes after the actor returned his three Golden Globes statues in 2021 amid the controversy surrounding the show’s governing body, Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA came under fire after an L.A. Times report detailed that the organization counted zero Black journalists among its then-87 members. At the time, many actors and companies called for changes from the organization, including Netflix, Amazon Studios and Mark Ruffalo. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Disney Empire Leads With 17...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadpool 3’ Director Shawn Levy Teases New Film’s Violence as “In Your Face and Hardcore”

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has every intention of maintaining the same level of carnage that fans have come to expect from the first two films in the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise. Levy gave an update to Collider about the process of working with Reynolds and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on the third Deadpool film, which will finally bring the foul-mouthed superhero into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe fold and is set for release on Nov. 8, 2024. Levy is new to the franchise and follows Tim Miller, who directed the wildly successful 2016 original, and David Leitch, the helmer behind...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70

Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
The Hollywood Reporter

30 Years After THR’s First Power List of Women, How Much Has Changed in Hollywood?

In honor of the 30th anniversary of The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment issue, THR spoke with some of the powerhouse women that were featured in the very first list in 1992. From the likes of Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Kennedy, Gale Ann Hurd, Debbie Allen and more, nine women share what they’ve learned, the challenges they faced and how they’ve seen the industry evolve over the years. This year, THR also celebrates 30 years of sponsorship from longstanding cable network Lifetime. Debbie Allen Actor-singer-director-producer More from The Hollywood ReporterCharlize Theron and Issa Rae Honored at THR's Women in Entertainment Event: "Keep Using Our...
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Oscars Standings as Dust Settles From ‘Avatar’ Premiere, Flurry of Winner and Nomination Announcements

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. * * *More from The Hollywood Reporter'World War III' Director Houman Seyyedi on Balancing Absurdity and Tragedy: "It Is Still...
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Boards ‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Movie From Legendary

Netflix has nabbed the live-action film adaptation of the manga sensation My Hero Academia from Legendary Entertainment, best known for its MonsterVerse tentpoles. Joby Harold is penning the screenplay for the live-action feature, which will be director and executive producer Shinsuke Sato’s English-language debut and will see the popular manga property jump to the live-action movie realm. Harold’s credits include Obi-Wan Kenobi and Army of the Dead.More from The Hollywood ReporterMeghan Markle "Fed to the Wolves" in Trailer for Second Half of Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' Doc SeriesNetflix Greenlights Korean Drama 'Doona!' From 'Crash Landing on You' Director'Heartstopper,' 'Sesame Street' and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Patty Jenkins Breaks Silence on ‘Wonder Woman 3’: “There Was Nothing I Could Do to Move Anything Forward”

Patty Jenkins has broken her silence on Wonder Woman 3. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Dec. 7 that Jenkins iteration of Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward after she submitted a treatment to Warners leadership.More from The Hollywood Reporter14 Notorious Movies and TV Shows That Have Never Been Released'Pelosi in the House' Review: HBO's Nancy Pelosi Doc Captures the Politician More Than the PersonThe Best Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Pick Up or Get Delivered by Hanukkah and Christmas A day later, The Wrap reported that Jenkins walked away from the project after a dispute over notes...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Disney Empire Leads With 17 Noms, Including Searchlight’s 12

The Disney empire scored the most Golden Globe nominations of any film company with a total of 17 nods, including a dozen for specialty division Searchlight Pictures, home of The Banshees of Inisherin. Banshees led all films with eight nominations in virtually every top category, including best picture, musical or comedy, best director, best actor and best screenplay.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes Exec Producer Jesse Collins on Host Jerrod Carmichael and How Show Will "Feel Like an Immersive Experience"Golden Globe Noms Analysis: Film Contenders From Abroad Boosted, While 'Yellowstone' Finally Joins Host of Rookies on TV SideGolden Globes: Tom Cruise,...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy