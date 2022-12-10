ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (quad) out Saturday at Chicago

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZgnC_0jeLpm1c00

Dallas star Luka Doncic is one of three Mavericks players who will miss Saturday night’s game in Chicago.

Doncic has a right quadricep strain, while fellow guard Josh Green has a right elbow strain and center Maxi Kleber has right foot soreness.

Doncic, 23, leads the NBA in scoring with 32.9 points per game. He played 37 minutes in Friday’s 106-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and contributed 33 points and 11 assists.

The three-time All-Star also averages 8.8 assists and 8.5 rebounds and has six triple-doubles in 24 games.

Green, 22, is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 20.3 minutes through 25 games (one start).

Kleber, 30, is averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 25.4 minutes through 21 games off the bench.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy