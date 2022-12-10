ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL insider suggests Green Bay Packers could cut ties with All-Pro player in 2023

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Le3Fs_0jeLpl8t00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODGS0_0jeLpl8t00

Expecting, or maybe in hindsight, more so hoping to return to being one of the NFC’s top teams in 2022, the Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of their goals this season.

We can point blame in a number of directions, but the truth is when a team goes from having a win percentage of 76.4% down to 38.4%, the blame can’t fall on just one person.

Yet, we also can’t expect the Packers to simply run it back and expect drastically improved results with largely the same roster. Especially seeing how the rest of the NFC North is shaping up.

The Lions are finally improving, even if it’s in small ways, the Bears may have finally found a quarterback they can build around, and the Vikings are running away with the division title for the first time since 2017. In other words, the tides are changing along the northern coast.

As mentioned, the Packers cannot afford to maintain much of the same roster in 2023 while seeing their division rivals take a step forward. This will undoubtedly lead to some unexpected player movement, possibly including some longtime franchise cornerstones.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2023: From 1-250, led by Lamar Jackson

David Bakhtiari could become a cap casualty for Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNWjd_0jeLpl8t00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

One NFL insider recently suggested that the Packers may do just that — move on from a two-time All-Pro talent. Specifically, left tackle David Bakhtiari was mentioned as a potential cap casualty.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic was going through the Packers roster, player by player, and examining which may return, which may hit the door, and which players may be battling for a roster spot in the final stretch of the season.

While Bakhtiari isn’t in danger of getting cut for poor play, it may simply be as a result of the salary cap and where the Packers are at, trying to find ways to squeeze more talent onto the roster. That could come in the form of a full all-in approach, trying to capitalize on the twilight of Aaron Rodgers’ career, or maybe it’s in the form of a bit of a retool as they move forward with Jordan Love under center.

No matter what, Bakhtiari and his just over $29 million cap hit in 2023 could be deemed as expendable or at least viewed as a way to cut costs. Yet, it should be noted cutting Bakhtiari would only deliver a cap savings of just under $6 million, so we shouldn’t expect him to be cast off the island just yet.

Bakhtiari has started nine games this season and has yet to give up a sack, earning an elite grade of 82.1 per Pro Football Focus , showing that the 30-year-old blindside protector still has plenty of tread on his tires. Moving on from Bakhtiari would be an extremely tough decision, but expect the Packers to consider every avenue to improve over this season’s dreadful performance.

Related: NFL insider provides insight on Aaron Rodgers’ future with Green Bay Packers

More must-reads:

Comments / 17

Karen
3d ago

Well duh! He hasn’t played regularly for two years. Thanks for your play but time to go. Waste your f money we could have used for someone who could play

Reply
5
Bruce Kellerman
3d ago

yes he is not 100% any more is a part time player. But its the GM Brian G of the packers his last 3 years his drafting is bad it all with LOVE

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one.  Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line.  Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
HOUSTON, TX
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With FOX's Decision Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers were beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so badly on Sunday afternoon, FOX cut away from the game in many markets. This did not sit well with many fans, though. With San Francisco leading Tampa Bay, 35-0, late in the second half, FOX decided to cut away...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy