Get to know 2023 Texas commit Johntay Cook

By Justin Wells
 4 days ago
On3 four-star Johntay Cook at the Desoto spring game. (Justin Wells/Inside Texas)

Whether you’re a diehard recruiting fan in need of a refresher or a casual fan in need of only the particulars, this will be the series for you.

The first national signing period for college football runs from December 21-23. That puts it a week later than normal, which allows you even more time to familiarize yourself with the next class charged with helping restore Texas back to national prominence.

The preceding 2022 class is already off to a good start, but the way to win at a consistently high level is to stack talented class after talented class. At all times you need young players developing, creating competition, and providing valuable depth before becoming quality starters.

The Top 5 contending 2023 class is just what Texas needed after the Top 5 2022 class.

The Rating: On3 Consensus 95.89

The Ranking: National 46th, 6th overall in Texas

The Recruitment: Cook burst on the scene his sophomore year, which was followed by a flurry of offers, including Texas, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and USC. Cook and Texas started getting closer when Steve Sarkisian took the UT job. By the time Brennan Marion was hired, and the Arch Manning recruitment began looking like a shade of burnt orange, Cook began building relationships with some of the nation’s best recruits, including getting closer to Manning, Cedric Baxter, and Sydir Mitchell. Cook was loving the Longhorns before he ever committed, but once he jumped in the Class of 2023, he became one of its top recruiters.

The Prospect: “(Johntay) Cook has challenged himself to always be better than yesterday. This challenge has past on to his teammates to always improve on their own game, establishing hallmark of excellence in green and gold.“ – Desoto wide receiver coach Kerry Sweeney

The Reasoning: “This class is gonna be the natty class. I really believe that. I bet Texas winning the Big 12 soon because of the coaches, the portal guys they’ve gotten and the 2022 and 2023 class. There are some real dogs on that team and freshman year, we’ll be polished up and getting ready for the SEC. Sophomore year, the O-line will be mature and we’ll have Arch slinging the ball to Johntay, and it’s gonna be crazy.” – Johntay Cook

The Person: “He’s one of those guys you enjoy while you have him. He can do so many things for us. He causes mismatches. He had a 99-yard touchdown pass. He has one of the quickest releases off the line of scrimmage. He’s gotten faster because of track as well.” – Desoto head coach Claude Mathis

The Numbers: In three years, the On3 four-star has put together an impressive career. He’s notched 2,773 yards receiving and 48 touchdowns on 153 catches, good for 18.1 yards per catch. Cook and his DeSoto Eagles (12-2) are still in the Texas high school playoffs facing Denton Guyer on Saturday.

The Final Word: Cook was recruiting for Texas long before he officially committed. Oregon caught his eye, Texas A&M had his attention, and LSU had his interest, but Texas was just too much Texas. From Sarkisian’s offense, to the quarterbacks Austin bound, and the culture building on the Forty Acres, Cook pledged UT and never really looked back.

