ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illinois coach Brad Underwood goes viral for postgame fart response after Penn State loss

By Nick Schultz
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Jwi5_0jeLpYcK00
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Just four days after Illinois knocked off No. 2 Texas, the Fighting Illini returned home to Champaign to take on Penn State. The game didn’t go well as the Nittany Lions cruised to a 74-59 win — and Brad Underwood made his thoughts quite clear after the game.

“You can tell I’m not very happy,” Underwood said on the radio after the game, via Illini Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner. “They deserve to walk around campus and be miserable during finals week.”

The ensuing press conference went about as expected. In fact, at one point, Underwood was asked about the leadership of guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and literally made a fart noise into the microphone.

“That’s what I thought of that today,” Underwood said.

Underwood had plenty of harsh words about the loss, which saw just two Illinois players reach double figures as Penn State had two players reach 20 points and shoot 50% from the field for the game. That effort — or lack thereof, as Underwood said — didn’t sit well with the coach.

During his two-minute opening statement, he emphatically called out his team for a rough week of practice.

“Inexcusable. Let’s start there,” Underwood said. “That’s not to discredit anything Penn State did. I had this one circled on the calendar since the league schedule came out, and I knew we were playing in the Jimmy V, it’s pretty easy to get excited about. I knew, I’ve known we’re going to have nights like this with an extremely young team. Second-youngest in the Power 5, I knew these nights were coming. I can live with all that, except the complete lack of leadership and the complete lack of effort that was given today. Period. From the very first play that they scored to the two practices before this game, completely unacceptable.

“The lack of leadership on this team is zero. It is none. Inexcusable. We’ll find out who wants to be a part of playing hard and doing it the right way. All the credit to Penn State. They deserved to win the game, they punched us in the mouth. They’re old … and they played like grown men. We played very, very uninspired basketball from the second we landed from Madison Square Garden until now. We have been atrocious in practice, maybe the two worst days of practice leading up to a game I’ve been a part of, and that’s leadership. That’s leadership. Plain and simple, leadership. Put it in bold damn print. Leadership, lack of, and no effort. That’s what happens in this league when you have none of that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Defensive Coordinator Candidates Short List

It was announced on Tuesday, December 13th that Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters would be departing from the program, and heading to West Lafayette, IN to serve as Head Coach at Purdue University. Walters served as DC in Champaign for two seasons, and led the Illini to a top 3 defense in the nation over the 2022 season. Walters is in the nomination for many awards for his excellence in coaching during 2022, including being named a finalist for the Broyles award, making Ryan one of the top prospects in the coaching carousel.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Ryan Walters had no other choice

What in the hell is going on with Illinois football? It feels like this isn’t reality. Consensus All-Americans on both sides of the ball. Running back Chase Brown is a finalist for the Doak Walker. No-star corner Devon Witherspoon in the discussion for the Jim Thorpe. Head coach Bret...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Smokey Bones Plans New Champaign Restaurant — in Familiar Location

Smokey Bones will open its doors in Champaign — again. The full-service, casual barbecue restaurant — which features a varied menu with everything from wings to ribs to steaks to burgers — will open in the building most recently occupied by Old Chicago next to Market Place Mall in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One person dead after car crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– One person is dead after a traffic crash near the area of Ireland Grove Road and Hershey Road, according to Bloomington Police Department’s Facebook page. Around 7:02 p.m., Bloomington police were dispatched to the area, where the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Drivers...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy