Caleb Williams breaks down recruitment by Lincoln Riley at USC, Oklahoma

(Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Caleb Williams was the biggest prize of the NCAA Transfer Portal last offseason, and he’s been everything USC imagined and then some.

Choosing to leave Norman, Oklahoma for Los Angeles was a tough decision for the star quarterback, and he provided some insight into it while speaking with reporters prior to likely capturing his first Heisman Trophy.

“I was on vacation, I was in Florida for a couple of days. We were, sunset was going down, it was around probably five o’clock and it was when I was officially in the transfer portal. I finally got to talk to Coach Riley after everything. One of my favorite people at USC, (Director of Football Operations) Clarke Stroud, he was there. I finally got to talk to him. I was walking on the beach, because there was a lot going on. So I was walking on the beach, just kind of being with myself. Being present in the moment,” reminisced Williams. “Like I said, Coach called and I answered, and it was like as soon as we started talking, obviously there was, first part, first two minutes was kind of weird. But after that, it was just like, it kind of started up again.

“As you can tell, everything’s been all good with us, and our relationship is only getting better.”

It might’ve been obvious for many, but Williams stated that he played hard to get with Riley for a little bit.

“I did, I did. I kept him guessing for a few weeks, and then I ended up saying to my dad, this is where I’m going, and my mentors,” revealed the former Oklahoma quarterback. “There was a lot of other stuff that was going. that was going on at that time.

“It was a bit of — there was a couple of arguments, a couple of heated arguments that happened throughout that process, but I’m here now, and that’s all — it’s been great.”

While the uncertainty of whether the highly-talented Williams would choose to follow Riley must’ve weighed on the coach’s brain, Williams revealed that the USC coach made sure not to break the quarterback’s one rule during his recruitment process.

“He knows from recruiting, don’t call me every day,” stated Williams. “That was one of my rules in recruiting, that if you called me more than once, you’re done.

“So he would call and we would text, and you know, he’d say like alright, can we talk now? And then we’d talk. But he didn’t call me more than once a day, or once or twice a week.”

Alas, a decision of such great ramifications came with a ton of external input, and not everyone agreed with Williams, even the people closest to him. Still, as he prepares to hoist the trophy, the USC star is more than at peace with his decision.

“Not with Linc. We had a couple like real, real conversations and deep conversations. Just trying to make sure everything is like, how it should be. The heated arguments was with my family and mentors,” added the USC star. “A lot of back and forth, a lot of other people’s opinions going on and things like that. My dad always told me, ‘When you make a decision, go with it.’ I made the decision, and I made sure that my decision was what I wanted, and was best for me.

“The only person that can know what’s best for you totally, 100% is you.”

Caleb Williams is a star, and he’ll only continue to shine brighter and brighter moving forward. It’s easy to see why he followed Lincoln Riley to USC, and it certainly was the right move.