Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Property insurance changes head to governor
TALLAHASSEE — With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market. The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Committee says Vermont should legalize sports betting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A committee formed by the Vermont Legislature wants lawmakers to pursue legalizing sports betting through a state-controlled market. In a draft report completed Tuesday, the 2022 Sports Betting Study Committee unanimously found that such a regulated market would bring in state revenue, although the report does not estimate how much money sports betting could bring in.
Citrus County Chronicle
California reparations task force dives into what is owed
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — After more than a year delving into history and studies to make its case for reparations to California descendants of enslaved Black people, a first-in-the-nation task force began deliberations Wednesday to quantify how financial compensation might be calculated and what might be required to prove eligibility.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch
PHOENIX (AP) — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.
Citrus County Chronicle
Washington man indicted in fires at Jehovah's Witness halls
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who is already in federal custody on weapons and hate crime charges has been indicted in a series of arsons at Jehovah's Witness kingdom halls, authorities announced Wednesday. Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release that the new charges...
Comments / 0