ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Property insurance changes head to governor

TALLAHASSEE — With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market. The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Committee says Vermont should legalize sports betting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A committee formed by the Vermont Legislature wants lawmakers to pursue legalizing sports betting through a state-controlled market. In a draft report completed Tuesday, the 2022 Sports Betting Study Committee unanimously found that such a regulated market would bring in state revenue, although the report does not estimate how much money sports betting could bring in.
VERMONT STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

California reparations task force dives into what is owed

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — After more than a year delving into history and studies to make its case for reparations to California descendants of enslaved Black people, a first-in-the-nation task force began deliberations Wednesday to quantify how financial compensation might be calculated and what might be required to prove eligibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch

PHOENIX (AP) — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.
PHOENIX, AZ
Citrus County Chronicle

Washington man indicted in fires at Jehovah's Witness halls

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who is already in federal custody on weapons and hate crime charges has been indicted in a series of arsons at Jehovah's Witness kingdom halls, authorities announced Wednesday. Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release that the new charges...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy