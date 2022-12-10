ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Micah Carter flips to Louisville from Purdue

By Peter Warren
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPDQ4_0jeLpGyU00
James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier three-star defensive lineman Micah Carter is following Jeff Brohm.

Carter announced Saturday he will be flipping his commitment from Purdue to his hometown school of Louisville.

The 2023 Cardinals recruiting class now ranks 21st in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

He is the No. 472 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Carter is also the No. 2 player from the state of Kentucky.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.1k. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampaignroom.com

Ryan Walters had no other choice

What in the hell is going on with Illinois football? It feels like this isn’t reality. Consensus All-Americans on both sides of the ball. Running back Chase Brown is a finalist for the Doak Walker. No-star corner Devon Witherspoon in the discussion for the Jim Thorpe. Head coach Bret...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
New York Post

Louisville vs. Western Kentucky prediction: Cardinals will stay lost Wednesday

It’s hard to imagine a worse stretch for the Louisville men’s basketball team, which has lost its first nine games of the season on the heels of its worst campaign in 21 years. It could get even more dire on Wednesday in a dangerous spot against visiting Western Kentucky.  In just about any other season, this matchup would profile as a blowout in the Cardinals’ favor. This team, though, isn’t up for the challenge. It opened the season with three straight losses against non-major schools before losing its next six games by an average of 25.2 points per game, with none...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
ClutchPoints

Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma

Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I just realized I did not share my AP college basketball Top 25 ballot last week. Scott Satterfield’s trip North on I-71 flipped the conversation to something else. Can’t let that happen two weeks in a row. 1. Purdue (10-0) — The Boilermakers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL Health doctors to travel with football team for bowl game in Boston

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football players, coaches and fans aren't the only ones who are bowl bound to Boston. Four UofL Health doctors are also going to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl with the team. Two doctors left with the student athletes Tuesday, while the other two will join the team on Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, among top 25

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 14 and sits among the nation's top 25. The arrival of Jeff Brohm as head coach following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati is having an impact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville DB Rayquan Adkins confirms weekend visit to Louisville

Add Miami Northwestern defensive back Rayquan Adkins to the list of official visitors this weekend at the University of Louisville. Adkins, who committed to U of L back in March, confirmed via his social media on Monday night that he will make an official this weekend and spend some time with new U of L coach Jeff Brohm and the new staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Variety

City of Louisville Announces Deal to Build $65 Million Studio

Count Kentucky among the states building studio infrastructure to take advantage of new production tax incentives. Following last year’s reinstatement of Kentucky’s 30-35% tax credit, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced approval and a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group to develop the historic Louisville Gardens building into 40,000 square feet of studio space divided among four stages. The $65 million project is projected to break ground in 2023, with stages available for use in 2025. The plans includes restoring the façade of the Louisville Gardens back to the original design of the Louisville Armory, restoring the balance of the exterior, the offices...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy