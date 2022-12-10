Micah Carter flips to Louisville from Purdue

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier three-star defensive lineman Micah Carter is following Jeff Brohm.

Carter announced Saturday he will be flipping his commitment from Purdue to his hometown school of Louisville.

The 2023 Cardinals recruiting class now ranks 21st in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

He is the No. 472 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Carter is also the No. 2 player from the state of Kentucky.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.1k. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.