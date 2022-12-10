ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Live updates: Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman Dec. 10 press conference

By Tyler Horka
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrMsT_0jeLp9se00
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

The Gator Bowl is officially less than three weeks away. No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) and No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) will kick off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is scheduled to speak to the media a few times before then. He’s at the press conference lectern today at 3 p.m. from Notre Dame Stadium to give initial updates on his team as it begins initial preparation for the bowl.

Follow along below for live updates.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman Dec. 10 press conference live updates

• Freeman starts by saying it was a busy week of recruiting. “It’s important. Development of your roster, development of your team. The enhancement of your roster.”

• Freeman says today was a good practice. Third practice post-USC. The Irish have another practice tomorrow. These practices have been about going through reps. South Carolina prep begins in earnest next week.

• Freeman says the Notre Dame quarterback situation remains undefined. Tyler Buchner and Steve Angeli have both gotten first-team reps. “We’ll sit down next week and say, ‘Hey, what’s the plan?’ as we really get ready for South Carolina.”

• Freeman says the Irish offense is “at a different point” than where it was when Buchner started the first two games of the season.

• Freeman says recruiting visits feel a lot different this year compared to last year because he has a much better understanding of the entire Irish roster.

• Freeman says the ability to look into the transfer portal and investigate who the players in there are is a big part of roster management in today’s era of college football. “We can’t just take anybody. We have to get the right fit for our program.”

• Freeman says Gator Bowl messaging is about respecting the opportunity and respecting the opponent.

• Freeman on his “whirlwind” of a week on the recruiting trail: “We’ve been on the west coast in California and on the east coast in North Carolina. At every stop, people love Notre Dame.”

• Freeman says the production lost by Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey cannot be replaced by one person. “You replace that production with multiple people and schematic changes you make.”

• Freeman: “Your only focus right now as you get close to the game is winning the game.”

• Freeman: “I love Drew Pyne. Part of that love for him was to say, ‘We’re possibly looking to the transfer portal to take a quarterback.'” He added, “Drew made the best decision for Drew. I say that because he made it.”

• Freeman says he does not anticipate any more Notre Dame players entering the transfer portal or opting out for the NFL Draft before the Gator Bowl.

• Freeman says TaRiq Bracy and Tobias Merriweather practiced today, and “both of them are good to go.”

• Freeman says as far as he knows, the admissions process for admitting undergraduates from the transfer portal has not changed in the last year.

• Freeman says Buchner probably will not take contact before the Gator Bowl. “You just can’t take that chance of getting the quarterback hit and hurt in practice.”

• Freeman was asked directly if he’d welcome Pyne back at Notre Dame if he withdraws his name from the transfer portal. “If that happens, we’ll look and see if that’s what’s best for our program and the individual.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Notre Dame football lights candle at the Grotto for Mike Leach

Mike Leach truly was a giant among men in the college football community. His. has sparked tributes and memorials across the country, including at the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes on Notre Dame’s campus. The football team tweeted a message of support and picture of a candle with...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Five-star signee Cassandre Prosper to enroll early

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s high-powered offense just got even stronger. On Monday, five-star signee Cassandre Prosper announced that she will enroll early at Notre Dame, making her eligible to compete upon the start of the spring semester. Prosper committed to the Irish on Nov. 12. “I...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
max983.net

Marshall County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Winner Announced

The 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winner for Marshall County is Caleb Cullers from Bremen Public Schools. The announcement was made by the Marshall County Community Foundation. Caleb Cullers is the son of David and Kathy Cullers. He plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Country Bake Shop will be closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two Students Receive Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Community Foundation is pleased to announce this year’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships recipients: Jordyn Leininger and Ryun Hoffert. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition scholarship that allows two recipients from each participating Indiana county to attend an Indiana college...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
PLYMOUTH, IN
saintjosephsquare.com

Pizza Review: PASQUALE RULLI’S

The best one yet! This is the title I gave to Pasquale Rulli’s after the following thanksgiving break pizza review. Pasquale Rulli’s is a part of the Rulli’s family which has three locations and those being: Elkhart, Mishawaka, and Middlebury IN. The particular one I went to was the OG original one back in the neighborhoods of Mishawaka which has been standing there since 1976. The Rulli’s story started in 1976 when Pasquale along with his wife Marylou opened up their Italian restaurant on Division street close to downtown Mishawaka. Since then their four-generation tradition of great Italian food expanded into 2 more locations.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

I&M to lower reservoir level at Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant

Indiana Michigan Power is preparing for the upcoming winter season at its Elkhart Hydroelectric Generating Station located on Johnson St. near downtown Elkhart on the St. Joseph River. I&M lowers the reservoir level to prevent ice buildup. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, I&M will lower the level from 741.5 feet above...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 10800 block North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. Jeffrey S. Yoder reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 3:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 10100 block West Old Road 30, Etna Green. Officers investigated an animal...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car Monday night in Plymouth. Marshall County 911 received a report of a car-pedestrian accident at Oak Road and Pidco Drive around 8:40 p.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy