Matt Leinart, Carson Palmer on what Makes Caleb Williams Special

USC Heisman Trophy winners Carson Palmer, Mike Garrett and Matt Leinart pose with USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Caleb Williams on the morning of the 2022 Heisman Trophy presentation (Scott Schrader/WeAreSC)

USC has a chance to break a tie with Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma tonight if quarterback Caleb Williams becomes the eighth USC Trojan to take home the Heisman Trophy. He'd also become the third USC quarterback to win the award. The previous two, Matt Leinart and Carson Palmer, are in New York this weekend for the festivities. Both know a little something about the position and spoke about what makes Williams so unique and so special.