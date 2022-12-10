ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

CBS Chicago

Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect sought after groping woman in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect who sexually abused a woman last October in the Loop. He approached a female around 6:50 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when she dodged and blocked him, according to a CPD community alert. Moments...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed men rob armored vehicle outside Chase Bank in Oak Park: FBI

OAK PARK, Ill. - Three men robbed an armored vehicle Monday morning outside a Chase Bank in suburban Chicago. Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to the incident at 933 Madison Street in Oak Park. According to the FBI, three Black males verbally demanded money from the vehicle. At least...
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI officials said three Black men verbally […]
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot on Chicago CTA bus after argument with 2 suspects: police

CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot while traveling on a CTA bus in Chicago Wednesday night. Around 8:43 p.m., police say the male victim was on the bus traveling eastbound on 79th Street when two other men boarded the vehicle. The victim and two suspects got into an argument,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply. The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said. The suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Straw purchaser of gun used to kill Officer Ella French gets over 2 years

CHICAGO - The so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and seriously wound her partner was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison by a federal judge. Prosecutors earlier this month asked U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman to give the maximum five-year...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man shot at 20 times, only struck twice

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon when he was shot at about 20 times in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 2:24 p.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue when a red Jeep approached and two unknown offenders unleashed a hail of bullets.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Victim of Humboldt Park shooting flees to nearby Aldi

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting in Humboldt Park led to a chaotic scene in a strip mall parking lot on Tuesday.Police said the victim ran to a nearby Aldi after he was attacked a few blocks away.Around 1:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was driving near Sawyer Avenue and Huron Street, when someone started shooting, causing a graze wound to his left arm, according to police.He victim then drove to the strip mall at Chicago and Kedzie avenues, and ran into the Aldi for help.Minh Hoang, who works in the nail salon next door, was standing outside when he heard two...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County jury awards Chicago police whistleblower nearly $1 million

CHICAGO - A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police detective who alleged he was demoted after pushing back when superiors pressed him to alter reports to cover for a fellow officer who shot an unarmed teenager. Sgt. Isaac Lambert, who took the stand...
CHICAGO, IL

