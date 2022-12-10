CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO