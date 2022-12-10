Read full article on original website
VIDEO | Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as CPD announce 4 armed robbery suspects charged
New video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint as Chicago police announced four suspects have been charged in a series of armed robberies with the same MO.
4 charged with series of armed robberies in Chicago; top cop says they could be tied to 'dozens' more
CHICAGO - Four men who arrested after a police chase and a fiery crash in Ravenswood have been charged with a series of armed robberies, and Chicago’s top cop said Wednesday they’re suspected of committing "dozens" more. Marcus Carter, 20, Marchelo Hicks, 21, Marquise Green, 20 and Dashun...
Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
Suspect sought after groping woman in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect who sexually abused a woman last October in the Loop. He approached a female around 6:50 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when she dodged and blocked him, according to a CPD community alert. Moments...
2 – 4 people committed 50 armed robberies reported over 4 days, CPD says
Two to four people are believed responsible for 50 armed robberies over four days last week on the North and West sides, according to Chicago police. Some of the robberies were just minutes apart, according to police.
Armed men rob armored vehicle outside Chase Bank in Oak Park: FBI
OAK PARK, Ill. - Three men robbed an armored vehicle Monday morning outside a Chase Bank in suburban Chicago. Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to the incident at 933 Madison Street in Oak Park. According to the FBI, three Black males verbally demanded money from the vehicle. At least...
3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI officials said three Black men verbally […]
Bond denied for second Cook County man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied Tuesday for a second Cook County man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase. Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago, appeared for a bond hearing Monday before Judge...
Single crew suspected of committing about 20 armed robberies a day across Chicago: source
CHICAGO - A single crew has been committing about 20 armed robberies a day across the city, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times Tuesday after police released a lengthy list of recent hold-ups. Chicago police have been tracking "a certain pattern" in the string of attacks this month, the...
Man shot on Chicago CTA bus after argument with 2 suspects: police
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot while traveling on a CTA bus in Chicago Wednesday night. Around 8:43 p.m., police say the male victim was on the bus traveling eastbound on 79th Street when two other men boarded the vehicle. The victim and two suspects got into an argument,...
Woman wanted for stealing wallets, making fraudulent purchases in NW Indiana: police
HIGHLAND, Ind. - Police are searching for a northwest Indiana woman who has been stealing wallets from shoppers and making fraudulent purchases with their credit cards. Erica Roadlander is connected to multiple robberies at retail stores across northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, according to Highland police. Police said Roadlander...
Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply. The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said. The suspect...
Straw purchaser of gun used to kill Officer Ella French gets over 2 years
CHICAGO - The so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and seriously wound her partner was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison by a federal judge. Prosecutors earlier this month asked U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman to give the maximum five-year...
Chicago police: Man shot at 20 times, only struck twice
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon when he was shot at about 20 times in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 2:24 p.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue when a red Jeep approached and two unknown offenders unleashed a hail of bullets.
Victim of Humboldt Park shooting flees to nearby Aldi
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting in Humboldt Park led to a chaotic scene in a strip mall parking lot on Tuesday.Police said the victim ran to a nearby Aldi after he was attacked a few blocks away.Around 1:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was driving near Sawyer Avenue and Huron Street, when someone started shooting, causing a graze wound to his left arm, according to police.He victim then drove to the strip mall at Chicago and Kedzie avenues, and ran into the Aldi for help.Minh Hoang, who works in the nail salon next door, was standing outside when he heard two...
Portage Park mass shooting: No bail for man accused of killing 3, wounding another outside bar
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was denied bail after allegedly shooting four people, killing three, outside a bar in Portage Park Sunday morning. Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, appeared in court Wednesday. He faces three felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping.
Man fatally shot, another critically wounded while standing on sidewalk in South Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, while standing on a sidewalk in the South Chicago neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 4:37 p.m., police say the male victims were in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue when a black sedan approached and three unknown men got out of the vehicle and unleashed a hail of bullets.
Thieves breaking into Naperville mailboxes, using stolen checks to commit identity theft
Naperville police have warned residents against dropping off mail in large postal mailboxes after nine break-ins over the past two months. Instead, the police recommended residents use mail drop locations inside post offices.
Recent parolee charged in Portage Park bar shooting, denied bail
Samuel Parsons-Salas appeared in court Wednesday and was denied bail. He faces three felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping.
Cook County jury awards Chicago police whistleblower nearly $1 million
CHICAGO - A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police detective who alleged he was demoted after pushing back when superiors pressed him to alter reports to cover for a fellow officer who shot an unarmed teenager. Sgt. Isaac Lambert, who took the stand...
