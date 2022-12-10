ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Fate Of January 6 Rioter Who Assaulted Police Officers Decided

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Tennessee man was sentenced to more than five years in prison in relation to his actions at the United States Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection on Friday (December 9), NBC News reports.

Ronald Sandlin , 35, of Millington, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in September.

Authorities said Sandlin traveled to Washington with a car full of weapons and assaulted an officer who attempted to defend the Capitol from supporters of then-sitting President Donald Trump who violently protested his loss in the 2020 presidential election at the federal building.

Two other men who accompanied Sandlin received four-year prison sentences for their roles in the Capitol riot on Friday, according to NBC News .

Authorities said Sandlin adhered to the QAnon conspiracy theory prior to his actions at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Prosecutors said Sandlin and two other men traveled from Tennessee to the D.C. area in a rental car that carried "two pistols, two magazines of ammunition, cans of bear mace, gas masks, body armor, several knives and other gear," NBC News reports.

Sandlin had also posted, “My fellow patriot ... sleeping ready for the boogaloo Jan 6," alongside a photo of a man lying on a bed while holding a gun on social media two days before the insurrection, court papers confirmed.

Authorities said "boogaloo" was used in the post as a reference to a potential civil war.

Video footage captured inside the Capitol showed Sandin leading a mob charge against officers at two points while inside the federal building, which included shoving officers and attempting to rip the helmet off one of them.

Sandin was also caught on video yelling, “Your life is not worth it.. you’re going to die, get out of the way,” at an officer, according to court documents.

Sandlin was also accused of smoking a marijuana joint in the Rotunda of the Capitol, as well as stealing a book from an office inside the federal building, according to prosecutors.

Comments / 53

Key West Conch
3d ago

There are a lot of insurrectionists in Tennessee. Hopefully this will make them think again. Thankfully Nashville and the country music industry is very liberal.

Reply(1)
33
Jopin Scott
3d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

Reply
28
Waddssr
3d ago

Oh I'm sorry, didn't know what I was doing,NO problem trump will pay your fines , plus a bonus, he'll visit you. so you have that to look forward to

Reply(2)
24
 

