Massachusetts to issue free at-home COVID-19 tests, PPE
The state is helping residents prepare for an increase in COVID-19 cases by providing at-home tests and personal protective equipment (PPE).
Massachusetts to distribute 3.5M at-home COVID tests
Millions of free COVID-19 tests will soon be available to residents across Massachusetts, state officials announced Tuesday.
Parent Threatened To Harm Concord Schools Superintendent: Reports
A disgruntled parent emailed Concord schools officials earlier this week and threatened to harm superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter, CBS Boston reported. John Grace, 50, is accused of sending a message on Monday, Dec. 12, that made specific threats, CBS reported, though police did not release wha…
capecod.com
State Distributing 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment to towns and organizations across the region. Municipalities can request to receive tests, KN95 masks, and other transmission-reducing supplies through the state with the arrival of winter. “Over the...
whdh.com
Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
MSPCA seeks adopters after taking in 16 dogs from home
The agency said 15 to 20 dogs from South Carolina are also on the way.
homenewshere.com
Race in 2nd Essex District has ties to Woburn, Winchester and Burlington: Kassner now victorious over Mirra by one vote
WOBURN - Every vote does count as it was shown after a recount of the race including a Woburn native and a Winchester native in the 2nd Essex District. The tally showed a one-vote win for the challenger who was down 10 votes after election day. The district includes Ipswich,...
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
bpdnews.com
BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Arrest 14-Year-Old Male Armed with Loaded Handgun in Roxbury
At about 4:28 PM on Tuesday December 13, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 14-year-old male from Roxbury in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Harrishof Street in Roxbury. The officers had stopped the juvenile as part of a firearm investigation when they recovered a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun from the suspect’s waistband. The firearm was equipped with a laser sight and loaded with seven rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber.
Man vanishes in Massachusetts after getting locked out of vehicle, police say
Michael Gray, a 31-year-old from Maine, has vanished in the Boston area after getting locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night, Peabody Police say.
Winter weather causes more than 50 accidents in Worcester
Worcester, MA- The snowstorm caused slippery roads, spin-outs and accidents in Worcester on Sunday. According to city police, officers were called out to more than 50 accidents. A declared parking ban to keep residents from parking on the streets was issued for 8:00 pm Sunday night. “There wasn’t a lot...
Contagious Dog Flu is Spreading in New England Right Now
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Well, we humans know we're up against a 'Tripledemic' this winter season as the Flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Sirus, or RSV are on the rise, according to Yale Medicine.
People leaving Mass., workforce shortages harming state economy, report says
An overwhelming outmigration of Bay Staters, an aging state population and a shrinking number of international college students are among the demographic trends imperiling the economic growth potential and labor market in Massachusetts, a new report sent to lawmakers finds. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF), through an alarming string of...
whdh.com
Car goes up in flames in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
New store gives job opportunities to people with disabilities while honoring memory of Milford boy
MILFORD, Mass — Something sweet is happening in Milford. A new candy story called “Sweet Inspirations” just opened for business. This venture has a unique mission. It honors the legacy of Aaron Zenus. Before he died at the age of 12 from the flu, he spent much...
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
nbcboston.com
14 Mass. Law Enforcement Officers Face Suspension Amid POST Commission Reforms
Fourteen law enforcement members are facing suspension as part of the state’s police reform process, state officials revealed at a meeting Tuesday. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, known as POST, is in the process of going through the training and backgrounds of thousands of officers across the state to determine if they’ll continue to wear the badge. A new database makes the names of recertified officers available to the public.
WMTW
Man found dangling from high-rise window in Boston to face charges
A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
Icy conditions throughout the state lead to accidents, tough driving conditions
BOSTON - WIth the ground so cold, roads got slippery when the snow began to fall Sunday afternoon, leading to accidents throughout the area.The Mass Pike saw accidents both Eastbound and Westbound as vehicles tried to navigate the slippery roads.The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had about 954 pieces of equipment deployed throughout the state, and noted that road temperatures below freezing throughout the state,Meanwhile, Massachusetts State Police lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on I-19 between the New York border and Mile 55 in response to the storm.The icy conditions led to accidents along the Mass Pike...
