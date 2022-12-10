ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

capecod.com

State Distributing 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment to towns and organizations across the region. Municipalities can request to receive tests, KN95 masks, and other transmission-reducing supplies through the state with the arrival of winter. “Over the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Arrest 14-Year-Old Male Armed with Loaded Handgun in Roxbury

At about 4:28 PM on Tuesday December 13, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 14-year-old male from Roxbury in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Harrishof Street in Roxbury. The officers had stopped the juvenile as part of a firearm investigation when they recovered a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun from the suspect’s waistband. The firearm was equipped with a laser sight and loaded with seven rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Contagious Dog Flu is Spreading in New England Right Now

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Well, we humans know we're up against a 'Tripledemic' this winter season as the Flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Sirus, or RSV are on the rise, according to Yale Medicine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WRENTHAM, MA
Boston

These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

14 Mass. Law Enforcement Officers Face Suspension Amid POST Commission Reforms

Fourteen law enforcement members are facing suspension as part of the state’s police reform process, state officials revealed at a meeting Tuesday. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, known as POST, is in the process of going through the training and backgrounds of thousands of officers across the state to determine if they’ll continue to wear the badge. A new database makes the names of recertified officers available to the public.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMTW

Man found dangling from high-rise window in Boston to face charges

A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
DOVER, NH
CBS Boston

Icy conditions throughout the state lead to accidents, tough driving conditions

BOSTON - WIth the ground so cold, roads got slippery when the snow began to fall Sunday afternoon, leading to accidents throughout the area.The Mass Pike saw accidents both Eastbound and Westbound as vehicles tried to navigate the slippery roads.The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had about 954 pieces of equipment deployed throughout the state, and noted that road temperatures below freezing throughout the state,Meanwhile, Massachusetts State Police lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on I-19 between the New York border and Mile 55 in response to the storm.The icy conditions led to accidents along the Mass Pike...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

