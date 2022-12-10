At about 4:28 PM on Tuesday December 13, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 14-year-old male from Roxbury in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Harrishof Street in Roxbury. The officers had stopped the juvenile as part of a firearm investigation when they recovered a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun from the suspect’s waistband. The firearm was equipped with a laser sight and loaded with seven rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

