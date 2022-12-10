FINAL: Oscar Tshiebwe powers Kentucky to 69-59 win over Yale

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

When in doubt, give the ball to Big O.

Kentucky men’s basketball (7-2) picked up its fourth straight victory on Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena, as the Wildcats leaned on Oscar Tshiebwe‘s second-half performance and cruised to a 69-59 win over the Yale Bulldogs (8-3). Tshiebwe dropped in 22 of his 28 points after halftime as Kentucky dominated the paint throughout the contest. The backcourt duo of Antonio Reeves and Sahvir Wheeler both added 10 points a piece for the ‘Cats, as well.

As a team, Kentucky shot an even 50 percent from the field overall compared to 43 percent for Yale. Although the ‘Cats converted on just four of its 11 shots from distance, a 40-18 advantage in the paint and six fewer turnovers helped power UK to another win.

Kentucky opened the afternoon playing arguably its best offensive basketball of the season so far. Both sides exchanged baskets in the opening minutes before the Wildcats hit a groove. Back-to-back triples from Wallace got the ball rolling as Kentucky went up by 12 points midway through the opening half.

However, Yale quickly made adjustments and slowed the UK offense down to a near-halt. Kentucky scored just eight points across the final 10-plus minutes of the half and at one point missed 10 consecutive shots. A pair of made buckets right before the intermission managed to give the ‘Cats a 33-27 halftime advantage.

Out of the locker room, Yale came away firing, canning two straight 3-pointers in under 90 seconds that tied the game at 33-33. The Bulldogs would eventually take a two-point lead after a Kentucky timeout, but it was all Oscar Tshiebwe from then on. The reigning national player of the year went on to decimate the Yale defense by himself — brushing aside double- and triple-teams for easy shots at the rim.

Tshiebwe poured in 12 straight points for the ‘Cats to push his team ahead 45-40 around the 14-minute mark. He contributed 22 of Kentucky’s 36 second-half points on a 10-12 shooting clip. Tshiebwe’s stat line closed on 28 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals on 13-18 overall shooting as he powered his team to the finish line down the stretch. In the end, Kentucky came away with the 69-59 win.

Next up for the ‘Cats is another important contest against a ranked opponent. Kentucky will travel to New York City for a showdown against No. 19 UCLA inside Madison Square Garden next Saturday, Dec. 17.