ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Luke David Stout

ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior’s Rylee Lowther signs with Glenville State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Rylee Lowther may have considered at least one other university, but she felt at home at Glenville State. On Wednesday in the Fairmont Senior High School cafeteria, Lowther, surrounded by her family, coaches and classmates, signed her national letter of intent to attend Glenville State and compete for the acrobatics and tumbling team.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Janice Lou Jett

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Lou Jett, 83, of Worthington, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at home with her daughter, Laura, and her son, Stephen, by her side. She was born March 17, 1939, at home on Bingamon Road to the late Charles Guy Jett and Farlena Alice (Keiffer) Jett.
WORTHINGTON, WV
WVNews

18-year-old charged with attempted murder for downtown Morgantown, West Virginia shooting

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — An 18-year-old Uniontown, Pennsylvania, man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for a Nov. 5 shooting in downtown Morgantown. Nyqwan McCargo is also charged with wanton endangerment for the shooting, which happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Fayette Street, between Chestnut and High streets, according to a criminal complaint against McCargo.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

FSHS #24_2.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its man-to-man defense and full-court press, the Bridgeport g…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's defense shines in win over Polar Bears

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its man-to-man defense and full-court press, the Bridgeport girls basketball team did more than force 16 turnovers. The Indians only allowed eight field goals — two in the first half — of their 39-30 victory over Fairmont Senior on Wednesday at the Fairmont Senior Armory.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Speak up to solve broadband problems

The time to speak up is now when it comes to broadband service in Lewis County. As the Weston Democrat has reported, state and federal officials are making an effort to correct what went wrong when it came to West Virginia’s broadband access.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Eagles balanced scoring leads to win over PB, 53-33

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures for a 53-33 victory over Philip Barbour in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Wednesday night at the RCB gymnasium. The Eagles took down the Colts on the same floor...
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy