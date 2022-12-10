ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Once Again, A True Crime Podcast Helped Free The Wrongfully Convicted

By John Popham
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xnKP_0jeLoVDk00
Josh Storey and Lee Clark hug family members as they're released from the Floyd County Jail after unjustly serving 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Photo used with the permission of The Rome News-Tribune. Photo: The Rome News-Tribune

It was March 7, 2022, when the true crime podcast Proof released its first episode digging into the tragic death of teenager Brian Bowling and his two friends who were wrongfully convicted of murder.

Nine months later, almost to the day, Cain Joshua Storey and Darrell Lee Clark were released from prison thanks to the work of Jacinda Davis and Susan Simpson , two journalists who took a second look at their case and released their findings episode by episode in podcast format.

Throughout the course of 2022, Davis and Simpson made several visits to Floyd County, Georgia, to find out why police decided to change their original conclusion from a failed game of Russian roulette to a murder conspiracy from supposed gang related activities. The two hosts discovered that local police manufactured evidence and even a coerced witness in order to pin the crime on Clark and Storey.

“At a certain point, as we started to get more materials, more witnesses, for me it became fairly certain that not only was Lee Clark innocent, but Cain Storey was not the one who fired the gun that night in Bowling’s bedroom,” said Simpson.

Playing With A Gun

In October 1996, a young Cain Joshua Storey dropped by the Bowling house to hang out with his best friend. Storey went back to Brian Bowling’s bedroom like he had done so many times before, but a short while later, Brian's sister Amanda Bowling and her family heard a loud thud over the boy’s loud music.

“I don’t think it was the gunshot that we heard, I think it was him hitting the floor,” Amanda told the hosts. “So, I open up the door and me and Kenneth (her now husband) were the first ones in the room and Brian was laying in the floor.”

Amanda recalls Storey was sitting in the corner of the room and told the family they had been playing Russian roulette. The teenager had taken the gun from his father’s safe and had brought it over that night to the Bowling’s house. After police arrived on the scene, they ruled it an accident and took no action. They wouldn’t ask for a statement from Amanda until over a year later.

“There are no records of any witness interviews police conducted at the trailer that night,” said Simpson. “Assuming there were any at all. At first the police don’t think there is any more to investigate.”

From Accident To Conspiracy

So how did investigators jump from accidental shooting to gang assassination? Proof spends 13 episodes dedicated to untangling the messy case prosecutors presented at Storey and Clark’s trial as well as the shady and illegal methods used by investigators. In order to get every detail we suggest listening to the entire podcast.

However, for the sake of the bigger picture, let’s talk about Lee Clark who was noticeably absent from the Bowling house on the night Bowling died. Witnesses produced by police, later debunked by the Proof team, claimed to have seen Clark outside of the Bowling house that night despite multiple witnesses testifying he was with them at a party. Investigators moved forward anyway with a theory that Clark helped Storey kill Bowling for breaking the rules of their gang.

At the trial, prosecutors claimed that Clark, Storey, and Bowling were a part of the “Free Bird Gang.” However, the evidence presented by Steve Cox , an assistant district attorney for Floyd County at the time, arguably didn’t prove the gang's existence. After offering little evidence of organized criminal activity at the outskirts of the county, Cox implored the jury to use this case to show gangs they were not welcome in Northwest Georgia.

“I hope your verdict will send a message to this community, that if you feel like the Free Bird philosophy is behind this homicide, that this community will not tolerate this blatant disregard for life,” Cox said in his closing arguments according to the trial transcript presented on the podcast. “The Free Bird Gang had some very clear rules, you don’t narc out a buddy, in other words, you don’t rat to police on what a buddy has done. These were very clear rules, teenage boys mind you, in Floyd County, but it was going on and if you did this, you died. Pure and simple. Hard to believe, but that was the rule.”

What was hard for Davis and Simpson to believe was how the idea of the “Free Bird Gang” came about. Investigators Harry Dallas Battles and David Stewart brought forward a witness who testified that she had found a notebook in Storey’s room while she was cleaning his house months before Bowling died. She claimed that the notebook contained the “gang’s” rules and a list of its members, which included Clark, Storey, Bowling, and a few others. The notebook was never found by police.

Floyd County police used this to create motive for the hypothetical murder and brought forward a witness to testify that both Storey and Clark had openly bragged about killing Bowling at a party in her home. However, Davis and Simpson uncover that Battles had threatened to arrest the witness if she didn’t testify to hearing a confession that never took place. Battles also told her that if she was arrested the state would take her children.

According to The Rome News-Tribune , Battles was accused of rape and fired from the Floyd County Police Department in 2007, however he was not indicted. He then worked for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested in 2016 after tasing an inmate in restraints. He died in 2021, a few months before the Proof podcast came to Floyd County.

Stewart is a deputy for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office according to his Facebook page. He was named Employee of the Quarter in a July 2021 tweet by Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VW0xK_0jeLoVDk00
Josh Storey sheds tears of joy and relief after being exonerated and released from prison after serving 25 years. Story and Darrell Lee Clark were released after journalists with the Proof podcast uncovered evidence that detectives manufactured evidence to wrongfully convict them of killing their friend. Photo used with the permission of The Rome News-Tribune. Photo: The Rome News-Tribune.

Freedom

After months of open records requests, dead ends, and driving all over the state, Davis and Simpson turned things over to the Georgia Innocence Project who stepped in and filed a motion for a new trial. According to The Rome News-Tribune , Storey took a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter and his time has been considered served. However, Georgia’s First Offender Act will expunge it from his record. All charges against Clark were dropped and the two men were released Thursday night.

Emily Johnson , an assistant district attorney for Floyd County, told John Niedrach, Floyd County Superior Court chief judge, that her office had reviewed the evidence uncovered by the Proof podcast and presented by the Georgia Innocence Project. The Rome Circuit District Attorney's office felt this was the best solution to the new information brought to light.

Niedrach allowed for a moment of applause when the hearing ended.

Listen to the Proof podcast to hear every step in the investigation that led to Storey and Clark’s freedom. The show is in its first season, which began and ended in Floyd County, Georgia. Find it on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here . There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones , Elvis Duran , Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjnlK_0jeLoVDk00
Handcuffs are removed from Darrell Lee Clark (left) and Josh Storey as they are freed from custody after a hearing in Floyd County Superior Court on Thursday. Both men were released from prison after serving over 25 years after journalists uncovered evidence that detectives manufactured evidence to wrongfully convict them of killing their friend. Photo used with the permission of The Rome News-Tribune. Photo: The Rome News-Tribune

Comments / 2

BILLY Baker
4d ago

So you have one dirty investigator that is still alive and still working for Floyd County. What happens to him?! Doesn't he get held accountable for taking 25 years of these 2 individuals lives?! Also, Georgia is one of twelve states that doesn't compensate individuals that were wrongly imprisoned. How in the hell is this even possible?

Reply
2
Related
wrganews.com

31-year-old arrested for attacking a Victim with a Hammer

A 31-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department at his home on Sunday for aggravated assault charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Cory Blake Snow of Dellvue Place address allegedly assaulted a 37-year-old victim with a hammer in a dispute that occurred back on November 10th. Police stated that Snow also allegedly placed the victim in a headlock to prevent them from calling 911 for help. Snow is being charged with parole violation, simple battery (family violence), aggravated assault, and obstruction or hindering a person making an emergency call.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Floyd County Man Charged with Murder

A 20-year-old man is in jail on murder and other charges following a shooting Saturday night. Rome Police have charged Idris Dsu Dennis Jr. of Rome with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault, according to Floyd County Jail records. Dennis, a former defensive lineman for the Rome High Wolves, remained in jail Sunday with no bond set. The victim’s name has not been released.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.

A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
ROME, GA
11Alive

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
ROME, GA
police1.com

Ga. man on the loose after stealing patrol car while handcuffed

TRENTON, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a man who escaped police custody by stealing a patrol car while handcuffed last week. According to FOX News, 32-year-old Tommy Morgan stole a Dade County patrol vehicle by maneuvering his handcuffed hands from behind his back into the front. Morgan then forced his way through the partition inside the cruiser as a deputy was standing outside the car.
DADE COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Dade County man arrested on child exploitation charges

A Dade County man has been arrested and charged on child exploitation charges. 59-year-old Donald Moore is facing three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. Authorities say the unit began investigating Moore’s online activity after a tip from the National...
DADE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

RPD, FCPD, and Calhoun PD honored at 23rd annual Governor’s Challenge Awards

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety recently honored 31 different Georgia law enforcement agencies for their year-round work to save lives and reduce traffic crashes on our roads during the 23rd annual Governor’s Challenge Awards held Friday at the Macon Centreplex. The Rome Police Department was honored at the banquet receiving the following awards: 1st place in category 5, 1st place in the Northwest GA Region, and 1st place in child seat safety. The Floyd County Police department won 3rd place for category 5 statewide. The Calhoun Police Department was also honored at the banquet with 1st place in category 7, speed protection, and occupant protection awards. Agencies are evaluated not just for enforcement initiatives, but for unique problem-solving in their communities, using public information activities, and creating departmental policies that support their traffic enforcement campaign efforts.
CALHOUN, GA
valdostatoday.com

Kemp appoints Superior Court Judge

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointment to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia men are speaking out for the first time after walking free after spending 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Lee Clark and Josh Storey were 17-years-old when their friend, 15-year-old Brian Bowling, accidentally shot and killed himself inside his Rome home while playing Russian roulette in 1996. Storey was said to have brought the gun to Bowling’s house.
ROME, GA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

195K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy