FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Rylee Lowther may have considered at least one other university, but she felt at home at Glenville State. On Wednesday in the Fairmont Senior High School cafeteria, Lowther, surrounded by her family, coaches and classmates, signed her national letter of intent to attend Glenville State and compete for the acrobatics and tumbling team.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO