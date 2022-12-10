Read full article on original website
Luke David Stout
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd had a balanced scoring attack with four players…
Janice Lou Jett
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Lou Jett, 83, of Worthington, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at home with her daughter, Laura, and her son, Stephen, by her side. She was born March 17, 1939, at home on Bingamon Road to the late Charles Guy Jett and Farlena Alice (Keiffer) Jett.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its man-to-man defense and full-court press, the Bridgeport g…
Harrison County Commission votes to accept BOE funds for Norwood, Nutter Fort PRO
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County commissioners on Wednesday authorized acceptance of a $60,000 yearly stipend from the Harrison County Board of Education that would fund a prevention resource officer to split time between two elementary schools in the county. Commissioners also voted to reissue a request for...
18-year-old charged with attempted murder for downtown Morgantown, West Virginia shooting
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — An 18-year-old Uniontown, Pennsylvania, man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for a Nov. 5 shooting in downtown Morgantown. Nyqwan McCargo is also charged with wanton endangerment for the shooting, which happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Fayette Street, between Chestnut and High streets, according to a criminal complaint against McCargo.
Bridgeport's defense shines in win over Polar Bears
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its man-to-man defense and full-court press, the Bridgeport girls basketball team did more than force 16 turnovers. The Indians only allowed eight field goals — two in the first half — of their 39-30 victory over Fairmont Senior on Wednesday at the Fairmont Senior Armory.
Detroit man hit with over 12 years in fed prison for North Central West Virginia drug crime
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison Wednesday for distributing 5 or more grams of crystal methamphetamine in Marion County. Chief U.S. District Judge also ordered Kevin Lawrence Jarrett, also known as “Six,” to spend 4 years on supervised...
Speak up to solve broadband problems
The time to speak up is now when it comes to broadband service in Lewis County. As the Weston Democrat has reported, state and federal officials are making an effort to correct what went wrong when it came to West Virginia’s broadband access.
Eagles balanced scoring leads to win over PB, 53-33
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures for a 53-33 victory over Philip Barbour in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Wednesday night at the RCB gymnasium. The Eagles took down the Colts on the same floor...
