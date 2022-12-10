England-France: Should Harry Kane have had penalty in World Cup quarter-final?

England captain Harry Kane thought he should have had a penalty during the first half of the Three Lions' World Cup quarter-final against France on Saturday night.

Kane looked to have been caught by France defender Dayot Upamecano in a tangle of legs on the right side of the area and the Tottenham striker was furious that no spot-kick was awarded.

Replays showed the incident was on the edge of the box and it was difficult to establish defininitely whether the contact occurred in or outside the box.

England were a goal down at that point following a fine strike by Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from outside the box, but Gareth Southgate's side responded with a good period of pressure after the goal.

See more

And after 25 minutes, they thought that pressure would be rewarded with a penalty.

However, there was no change in the decision following a VAR check and no spot-kick for Kane.

What do you think? Was it the correct call? Or should England have been awarded a penalty for Upamecano's challenge on Kane?