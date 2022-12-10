ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England-France: Should Harry Kane have had penalty in World Cup quarter-final?

By Ben Hayward
 4 days ago

England captain Harry Kane thought he should have had a penalty during the first half of the Three Lions' World Cup quarter-final against France on Saturday night.

Kane looked to have been caught by France defender Dayot Upamecano in a tangle of legs on the right side of the area and the Tottenham striker was furious that no spot-kick was awarded.

Replays showed the incident was on the edge of the box and it was difficult to establish defininitely whether the contact occurred in or outside the box.

England were a goal down at that point following a fine strike by Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from outside the box, but Gareth Southgate's side responded with a good period of pressure after the goal.

And after 25 minutes, they thought that pressure would be rewarded with a penalty.

However, there was no change in the decision following a VAR check and no spot-kick for Kane.

What do you think? Was it the correct call? Or should England have been awarded a penalty for Upamecano's challenge on Kane?

Related
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco

Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
The Independent

‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final

Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
Deadline

Second Journalist Dies Covering Qatar World Cup

A journalist covering the FIFA World Cup died “suddenly” in recent days, a Qatar newspaper has reported, with the announcement on Saturday following by a day reports of the death of U.S. journalist Grant Wahl. The Saturday death also following an earlier incident that day in which a security guard was placed in intensive care following a fall at one of the event’s stadiums. Gulf Times, a Doha-based newspaper, tweeted Saturday that an Al Kass TV photojournalist “died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences...
The Independent

Morocco’s intoxicating run shows why the country should host the 2030 World Cup

The moment it became obvious this would not be a regulation evening of association football came around 50 minutes before kick-off. The stadium was barely 10 per cent full, the pitch deserted, and on jogged the French goalkeeping contingent to begin their warm-up. The reaction was deafening, a cacophony of whistles which rang out from the far end where a few thousand Moroccans had packed into the bottom tier. Then came the rest of the French players, and the whistles grew into a murderous screech. There was fury in the air, and things were about to get messy.When they weren’t...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

