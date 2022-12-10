ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise’s Wild Comment to Former Costar Goes Viral

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDnfq_0jeLo6U400
(Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

Actress Emily Blunt is recalling some very unconventional – but motivating – comments Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise gave her nearly a decade ago. The comments, which are now going viral, were a sort of tough love, the actress recalls, as she adjusted to the wardrobe while filming the 2014 sci-fi action flick Edge of Tomorrow.

According to the Devil Wears Prada actress, the actors in The Edge Of Tomorrow had a certain necessary piece of wardrobe that we would have never seen her wear in Prada. It was a suit, Blunt recalls, that was overwhelmingly huge – and uncomfortably heavy.

“We had to wear these enormous suits,” Emily Blunt recalls.

“Which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them,” the actress continues, “but we wanted to do it in a tactile way.”

However, Blunt continues, the word “tactile” was used uniquely in this situation. For her, the word tactile brings to mind something that “sounds nice and cozy.”

However, Blunt says, these suits were anything but. There was “nothing cozy about these suits,” the actress says.

“It was like 85 pounds,” Emily Blunt recalls. “It was so heavy.” And, the actress relates, this is when Tom Cruise’s tough-love advice came into the picture.

Tom Cruise Didn’t Know What To Do In Response To Emily Blunt’s Reaction

The Quiet Place actress remembers that the “first time I put it on I started to cry.” And, Blunt says, Cruise had no idea how to respond to this. So, he went for the tough-love tactic.

Emily Blunt recalls Cruise just staring at her as she cried over the massive suit she was donning for the film. This sent her into even more of a panic, the actress recalls.

“I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’” Blunt relates of the incident.

“And just started to cry,” she admits. “I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’”

Apparently, Cruise had a very specific and very to-the-point response to Blunt’s issues. Cruise’s advice sent the actress into even more feels, but this time, the tough love gave her confidence to go onto the set donning the heavy suit.

“He just stared at me for a long time,” Emily Blunt recalls.

“Not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p—y, OK?’” she quips. The comment caught the actress off guard … sending her into a full-on laugh attack. And this was exactly what she needed to calm her nerves that day on the movie set.

Comments / 8

Schatz DME
3d ago

I have enormous respect for Tom. His attention to detail is what we crave from him as an Actor. Tom never fails 👏🎬

Reply
5
Roberto
3d ago

The guy is a joke, a tool for the Scientology crowd of losers!

Reply(3)
8
Related
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan’s Wife Posts Wheelchair Photo Following Major Surgery

Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline shared with fans last month that she had to undergo “unexpected” hip surgery. Luke Bryan assured his fanbase late in November that his wife is doing well. However, it seems Caroline is getting restless spending her days in a wheelchair. Still, the county music star’s partner is doing her best to make the best out of her situation. Caroline shared a brief update with fans on social media.
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set

Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
New York Post

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set

Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche's Son Homer Laffoon Denies His Late Mom Was Worth Millions, Court Docs Show

As the battle over late actress Anne Heche’s estate rages on between her eldest child, Homer Laffoon, and her ex-boyfriend James Tupper, Heche’s 20-year-old son is firing back at claims his mother was worth millions. According to newly obtained court documents, Laffoon alleged that his mother, who passed away in August after sustaining injuries from a fiery car crash, held just a few “modest bank accounts” as well as some items worth a “modest value.”Alongside royalty payments, Heche’s son claimed the actress had a few sources of income, including a company used to garner payments from her on-screen roles and...
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
People

Prince William Sends Rare Personal Tweet Following Death of a Friend in Plane Crash

Mark Jenkins and his son Peter died in a plane crash in Tsavo National Park in Kenya on Thursday Prince William is grieving a friend. The Prince of Wales, 40, issued a rare personal statement on Twitter Friday after his friend Mark Jenkins and his son were killed in a plane crash in Kenya earlier this week. "Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa's most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National...
People

Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Emotional Tribute After Brad William Henke’s ‘Shocking’ Death

Fans were shocked this week to learn that Brad William Henke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. Henke gained fame first as a player for the National Football League however, he later decided to move into acting. Among Henke’s many roles is a turn on the hit Showtime series Dexter and the Netflix hit, Orange Is The New Black. Now, one of Henke’s fellow actors, longtime Blue Bloods actress, and Sex and the City alum Bridget Moynahan is responding to the tragic news. Sharing an emotional tribute to Henke on her Instagram page.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

608K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy