LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was literally the shot seen ‘round the Commonwealth. On Dec. 12, 2020, as COVID cases were raging and hospitals were filled to capacity, Dr. Jason Smith became the first in Kentucky to be vaccinated. Two years later, the chief medical officer for UofL Health still has the vial that contained his dose.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO