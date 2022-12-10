ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Louisville man known as 'Bogus Beggar' arrested in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man called the "Bogus Beggar" was caught again in eastern Kentucky, reported by LEX18. Gary Thompson was arrested Saturday in Johnson County for criminal trespassing, soliciting and unlawful compensation. Two days later, he was arrested again while panhandling at businesses. Police say he doesn't...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More rain tonight that will ease toward sunrise. Another .50-1.00″ possible. Spotty light rain showers later Thursday into Friday AM, could mix with or change to snow showers. Minor if any accumulation. We’ll hold onto the flurries at times through Saturday. Next week gets...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

9-day Sherman Minton Bridge closure starts Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal Project started Wednesday afternoon. According to the release, the eastbound lanes on I-64 will be closed to traffic for nine days. Those who travel over the bridge will have to find an alternate route through December 23. During...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Hope Village asks for donations heading into winter

Louisville businesswomen and community activists are leading a grassroots effort to help the families impacted by the recent Watterson Lakeview Apartments fire. Andrew Hoke appeared before a judge Wednesday, accused of hitting another man in the head with the claw end of a hammer near Fourth Street Live back in January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘He was engulfed in flames’: Neighbors recall pulling man out of burning PRP mobile home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The morning after a man was severely burned in a mobile home fire in Pleasure Ridge Park, neighbors recalled pulling him out of his home. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire officials told WAVE News the fire started shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Night Acres Lanes, just off Cane Run Road. Officials said the home exploded, injuring the man inside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 9:50p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Date Street. When officers arrived on scene they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police at scene of crash on Greenbelt Highway near Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash has occurred on Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive this evening. MetroSafe has confirmed a “critical injury crash” near Pleasure Ridge Park. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene and drivers in that area can expect delays. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of South 26th Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The wound is being called non-life threatening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mayor-elect Greenberg responds to recent spike in Louisville shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than 24 hours after a shooting at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers, Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg responded with some personal words on Louisville’s ongoing violence. “Every time I hear about a shooting,” Greenberg said, “every time I hear about a murder, it hurts.”...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Driver dead after crash on Greenbelt Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver is dead after a vehicle collision on the Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive Wednesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision on the Greenbelt Highway. Preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Assistant LMPD chief addresses recent shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “I would much rather prevent a shooting than respond to a shooting,” Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said at about 3:30 pm on Monday at a news conference held by the Louisville Metro Police Department. He was talking to media about the nine...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 12/12

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Updated: 19 hours ago. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy