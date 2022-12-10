Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man trapped on second floor rescued during apartment fire in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was pulled to safety Monday night after being trapped on the second story during an apartment fire in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at 476 Huff Street NW in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Officials say multiple callers reported that their apartment building was on fire and people were trying to escape.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police department remembers fallen officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department paid tribute to a fallen officer on Wednesday morning. According to the DeKalb County police department’s social media, officer Thomas S. Atkisson died in a car crash on Dec. 14 in 1976. Officials say the Officer Down Memorial...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another one is injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. According to Clarkston Police Department, they were called to investigate a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brockett Road. Upon arrival, they...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gas station safety ordinance passes in DeKalb County
Decatur, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mike Speaks has some serious concerns about safety near the gas station where he works on Covington Highway. The Shell gas station across the street was the site of a deadly shooting earlier this year, one that killed innocent bystander, John Battle. “My suggestion,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Marietta mom fights off attempted kidnapping at Kroger, suspect arrested
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Last Tuesday morning, a Marietta woman fought off an alleged armed kidnapper in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store. According to Marietta Police, Tomeka Harris, 48, had just put bags of groceries in her car when a stranger approached her at the Kroger along Powers Ferry Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Officials warn to ‘keep dogs on leash’ after recent attacks near Chastain Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a series of recent attacks in and around Chastain Park, officials have issued a warning to residents to report incidents to Fulton County Animal Control. According to officials, the dog in recent attacks has been identified as “Juno.” Officials add that Juno has...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Homeless woman injured in vacant house fire in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire took over a vacant house believed to be occupied by a homeless woman in DeKalb County. It happened Sunday night just after 10:30 p.m. Firefighters rushed to a smoky scene on Miriam Lane right off Lynda Place.
atlantanewsfirst.com
78-year-old woman dies after trying to make a U-turn in Athens-Clarke County
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke Police Department officials say a 78-year-old woman died in a crash in Athens early Wednesday morning. According to police officials, officers responded to the area of Lexington Road and Shadybrook Drive for a crash involving two vehicles around...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Five arrested for domestic terrorism at ‘Cop City’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after yesterday’s raid on the planned location of so-called “Cop City.”. The future location of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been the site of public scrutiny; critics claim the southwest Atlanta location will lead to increased police brutality in the Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Four warming centers to open in DeKalb County as temperatures drop
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three fire stations and a senior center in DeKalb County will be used as warming centers this weekend as temperatures are expected to decrease. According to DeKalb County officials, warming centers will be open in the following locations at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Correctional officer shot, killed while arriving for work in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Officials say a senior correctional officer, identified as 59-year-old Scott Riner, of Dacula, apparently was arriving for work around 6:20 a.m. when...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police receive state grant for DUI enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department has received a $134,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to fight DUI. The office’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) program seeks to reduce “aggressive driving” throughout Georgia through both education and enforcement.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Morrow man arrested for exploding device on road, reckless conduct
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Morrow after an explosion on Burbank Trail on Monday. According to Morrow Police Department, 57-year-old Joseph Borlie Jr. lit some sort of device on the road that exploded and sent small particles of marbles and/or tile fragments in every direction.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Buckhead murder puts spotlight on security cameras
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An accused killer could face extra charges. Atlanta Police tell Atlanta News First it’s part of their investigation into the stabbing death of a metro Atlanta grandmother. Police said that the suspected killer, Antonio Brown, allegedly stole a bottle of liquor from the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 large trees down in Fulton, DeKalb counties
MILTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large tree came down early Monday morning in Milton, completely blocking the road. It happened at Freemanville Road and Fieldstone Way, near the intersection of Birmingham Highway. No injuries were reported. Crews worked for hours to clear the tree from the roadway before...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after body found burning near woods in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said just after 10 a.m. Tuesday officers found a body burning near a wood line in the area of Old Gordon Road NW and Collier Drive NW. No other details have been released at...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County police search for missing 11-year-old girl
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl. According to officials, Clayton County police officers responded to the 10000 block of Mallard Drive in Jonesboro after reports of a missing girl around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers learned R’Kayla Briggs left through the back door of the residence “without permission with a packed bag.”
