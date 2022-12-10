ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet take part in UCLA's bowl practice

By Ben Bolch
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYJKz_0jeLno0S00

It appears that UCLA might be at something close to full strength for the Sun Bowl .

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet were among the star players present Saturday morning at the No. 18 Bruins’ first practice that was open to the media following their bowl selection.

Their presence at practice does not guarantee they intend to play in the game against Pittsburgh on Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas, but many players who are opting out of bowls have already made their intentions known publicly. UCLA did not make players or coaches available to the media after the practice session and is not expected to do so until late next week.

In another encouraging sign, defensive coordinator Bill McGovern roamed the practice field after having missed the last five games with what is believed to be a health issue. McGovern held what appeared to be a play call sheet and watched drills intently, just as he did before his absence.

At one point during the 20-minute session open to reporters, linebacker Kain Medrano walked over to McGovern and tenderly draped an arm around his shoulder.

Other key players present at the practice included wide receiver Jake Bobo, edge rusher Laiatu Latu, identical twins Grayson and Gabriel Murphy, tight end Michael Ezeike, and safeties Mo Osling III and Stephan Blaylock. Receiver Kazmeir Allen was not present during the portion of practice open to the media.

The Bruins could have a decided talent advantage given Pittsburgh’s expected absences. Quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal and is not expected to play, while All-American defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, a finalist for the Nagurski Award that goes to the top defensive player in college football, will miss the game because of a left arm injury.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping

Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Point spread, TV, tipoff time and preview: No. 16 UCLA at No. 20 Maryland

After winning its first eight games in dominant fashion and becoming one of the stories of the first month of the college basketball season, Maryland now must respond to adversity for the first time this season. The Terps have lost two games in a row and need a win tonight against UCLA to avoid finishing this brutal four-game stretch of currently-ranked opponents in a slide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

La Habra boys basketball team No. 1; other OC teams earn CIF top 10 rankings

La Habra is ranked No. 1 in the CIF 3A boys basketball rankings released on Tuesday while a number of other Orange County squads earned high rankings. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 11th in Division 1, Orange Lutheran is second and Tesoro sixth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, Newport Harbor is third and Laguna Hills fourth in 3A, El Toro fourth in 4AA, Santa Ana is tied for fifth in 4A, Irvine is second and Orange third in 5AA and Tarbut V’ Torah is 12th in 5A.
LA HABRA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree

Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year

Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions

Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
discovering-la.com

Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA

For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Postino WineCafé Opens First California Location

Postino WineCafé, the vibrant, community-driven, all-day wine bar and café, debuts its first Golden State location today. The beloved restaurant is now open in Irvine’s newest mixed-use dining and retail destination, Park Place. Postino WineCafé offers seasonal, locally inspired food; an expertly curated beverage program with thoughtful selections designed both for those new to exploring wine and the already well-versed; a commitment to delivering its signature warm and friendly hospitality; and a retro take on décor with designs by regional artists.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers

A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
482K+
Followers
76K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy